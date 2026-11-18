MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The XRP Ledger Foundation completed a self-attestation against the ten Global Layer One Market Infrastructure Toolkit principles for institutional market infrastructures supporting tokenised assets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) has completed a self-attestation of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source, permissionless, and decentralised blockchain, to the Global Layer One (GL1) Market Infrastructure (MI) Toolkit, with its attestation independently verified by blockchain security firm CertiK.









The GL1 MI Toolkit provides a common framework of controls, guided by international standards and emerging industry best practices, for market participants to assess the suitability of digital financial infrastructure.

XRPLF assessed XRPL against all ten principles in the toolkit, covering governance, legal basis, settlement finality, operational and cyber resilience, access and participation, data and privacy, and documented supporting evidence for each control. CertiK reviewed XRPLF's responses and supporting evidence under the Architecture and Resiliency principles and issued an independent attestation report dated 13 November 2026.

Where a control is not directly applicable to XRPL's architecture, i.e., controls written for a single operator of a private or permissioned network, the XRPLF has documented how the equivalent risk is addressed through the protocol's design, its open-source governance and amendment process, and the compliance features available to issuers and institutions building on the ledger.

Regulated financial institutions evaluating public ledgers for tokenised deposits, stablecoins, funds and other capital-market instruments need a consistent, standards-based way to compare networks against the established expectations for traditional market infrastructures and emerging considerations for digital infrastructures. By completing the GL1 MI Toolkit process, XRPLF aims to give those institutions, and their supervisors, a structured and transparent reference point for their own due diligence on XRPL.

Brett Mollin, Executive Director of the XRP Ledger Foundation, said:“Institutions do not need another white paper telling them a public ledger can be used for tokenised assets. They need evidence, organised against the standards their risk and compliance teams already recognise. The GL1 MI Toolkit gives us a shared language to provide that evidence, and CertiK's independent attestation gives institutions the confidence to rely on it. We are grateful to the GL1 Market Infrastructure Working Group for building a framework that public networks can engage with on the same terms as permissioned ones.”

The XRPLF intends to refresh the assessment as the toolkit evolves and as new XRPL amendments are activated, and to engage with GL1 and other standard-setting efforts on how public, permissionless infrastructure can be assessed consistently alongside permissioned networks.

Developed by the GL1 MI Working Group, the MI Toolkit builds on the CPMI-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMI), the industry-led Digital Asset Securities Control Principles (DASCP) and the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) Risk Mitigation Framework (RMF).

About the XRP Ledger Foundation

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a public blockchain built for business. It has operated in production since 2012 and is purpose-built for the efficient tokenisation, exchange, and settlement of both crypto-native and traditional financial assets. More information: and

About Global Layer One (GL1)

GL1 is a multilateral initiative between global financial institutions and policymakers to foster an ecosystem of compatible financial infrastructures upon which tokenised assets can be transacted seamlessly across borders. For more information, visit global-layer-one.org.

Completion of the self-attestation and the independent attestation reflects XRPLF's own assessment of the XRP Ledger and the independent attestation provider's review of that assessment. It does not constitute certification, approval or endorsement of the XRP Ledger by GL1 or by any central bank, regulator, financial institution or organisation that participates in or supports the GL1 initiative, and it does not represent a determination by any of them that XRPL observes the GL1 standards, the PFMI, the DASCP or the GBBC RMF. Institutions should conduct their own assessment of XRPL in light of the regulatory requirements that apply to them.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Hussein Zangana vet(at)xrpl.foundation