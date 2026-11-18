MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) ("Asante" or the "Company") notes the ongoing pressure on the Company's share price since the announcement of its Q3 2026 quarterly results on November 13, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company, following recommendations from the Management team and based on unsolicited non-binding indications of interest of a strategic nature, has determined that it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to conduct a comprehensive strategic review of the Company's business, in order to explore and evaluate all potential alternatives for maximising value.

Simultaneously, Asante is putting into action a defined operational turnaround plan (as referred to in the press release dated November 13, 2026) and is exploring the funding solutions available to the Company to achieve that operational turnaround. The November 13, 2026 press release indicated that the Company would communicate the turnaround plan to the market in January 2027. In light of the initiation of a comprehensive strategic review the Company considers that it is time-sensitive to describe for all of its stakeholders and investors the underlying drivers of the turnaround plan for the Bibiani and Chirano mines, the pathway to remediation and the future implications for its business.

As such, Management will host a live interactive webinar describing the elements of the turnaround plan on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00am Toronto time. Participants are invited to register for the webinar at the following link: .

In relation to the strategic review, the Company has not made any decisions at this time in respect of the available alternatives and there can be no guarantee that the review will result in any transaction or other specific outcome. The objective of the review is to determine what course of action is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The Company expects to appoint advisers for the strategic review shortly, and will provide updates on the strategic review if and when appropriate, and as required by applicable law.

The Company is encouraged by the support it continues to receive from Appian Capital Advisory, Rand Merchant Bank, Helikon Investments, Ecobank Ghana Plc, Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. and GCB Bank Plc as lenders under its Senior Facilities Agreement and Mezzanine Facility Agreement. Commenting on the Company's potential, Tim Mister, Head of Credit and Royalties for Appian, stated“Appian has developed a constructive relationship with the new Asante team and we intend to continue our support for them as the Company implements its turnaround plan for the assets and explores its strategic options.” The Company continues to work with and appreciates the flexibility its other creditors and business partners have shown in recent months.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Camilla Golding – Investor Relations Manager

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+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

ABOUT ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION

Asante Gold Corporation is a growing mid-tier gold producer, developer and explorer with a high-quality portfolio of assets located on two of West Africa's most prolific and prospective gold belts in Ghana. The Company operates the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines on the Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt in Ghana's Western North Region, where it holds an extensive and underexplored land position spanning more than 80 kilometres of strike. Asante is also advancing its Kubi Gold Project on the Ashanti Gold Belt, extending the Company's footprint across Ghana's most productive gold corridor. Committed to responsible mining and the creation of lasting value for its shareholders, people and host communities, Asante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange, and the OTCQX Market in the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the conduct, scope, timing and outcome of the strategic review, including the alternatives that may be explored and evaluated and whether the review will result in any transaction or series of transactions; the operational turnaround plan for the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines, including its implementation, underlying drivers, the pathway to remediation and its future implications for the Company's business; the funding solutions available to the Company and its ability to obtain financing to achieve the operational turnaround; the continued support of the Company's lenders and the continued flexibility of its other creditors and business partners; the engagement of financial advisors in connection with the strategic review; the timing of, and the publication of details and materials in respect of, the webinar; the advancement of the Kubi Gold Project and the Company's growth; and financing and lender arrangements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; risks related to increased barriers to trade, including tariffs and duties; ore grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations, including contractual rights from third parties and adjacent property owners; whether the Company is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital, to sustain our business and operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to fully implement its business and growth strategies; the duration and effect of local and worldwide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in the price of gold; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; operational risks and hazards inherent in the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdowns, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the creditworthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where the Company operates, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations, and political, legal or economic developments in countries where the Company carries on or may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located; the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities; and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither CIRO nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.