

Freight revenues amounted to NOK 139.7 million in Q3 2026, a decrease of NOK 9.6 million compared to the corresponding period last year and approximately at the same level as the previous quarter. The average rate of assignments is slightly better this quarter than in the previous quarter, while the utilisation of the fleet is slightly lower than in the previous quarter.

Operating expenses were NOK 93.9 million in Q3 2026, an increase compared to Q3 2025 of NOK 9.8 million and an increase compared to previous quarter of NOK 7.5 million.

The company had a profit before depreciation and amortisation of NOK 50.7 million in Q3 2026, compared to NOK 72.5 million in Q3 2025.

Net financial items were NOK - 16.8 million in Q3 2026, compared to NOK - 13.9 million in Q3 2025.

Profit before tax was NOK - 24.0 million in Q3 2026, compared to NOK 9.0 million in Q3 2025.

As of 30/09/26, the company had 11 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, three of which were for external owners.

Fleet utilization in Q3 2026 was 95.5%. The judgment from the Borgarting Court of Appeal was delivered on October 19, 2026, and reference is made to notes 3, 9, and 11 for information about the legal dispute with banks.

Result for 3 quarter 2026



Total operating income amounted to NOK 144.5 million (NOK 156.7 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 93.9 million (NOK 84.1 million).

Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 50.7 million (NOK 72.5 million).

Depreciation was NOK 58.3 million (NOK 50.0 million).

Net financial items were NOK - 16.8 million (NOK - 13.9 million) whereof value adjustment of debt was NOK -0.0 million (NOK - 2.3 million). The profit before tax was NOK - 24.0 million (NOK 9.0 million).

Result year to date 2026



Total operating income amounted to NOK 410.8 million (NOK 504.2 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 270.1 million (NOK 258.9 million).

The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 140.7 million (NOK 245.3 million).

Depreciation was NOK 177.7 million (NOK 145.1 million).

Reversal of impairment charges was NOK 0.0 million (NOK 32.0 million)

Net financial items were NOK - 48.6 million (NOK - 102.1 million), whereof value adjustment of debt was NOK - 0.0 million (NOK - 62.5 million). The profit before tax was NOK - 83.7 million (NOK 36.5 million).

Balance and liquidity per 30/09/26



Total current assets amounted to NOK 378.9 million on 30/09/26, whereof bank deposits were NOK 209.9 million. On 30/09/25, total current assets amounted to NOK 301.9 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 149.7 million (of this NOK 0.5 million restricted cash related to withholding tax).

Net cash flow from operations was per 30/09/26 NOK 44.3 million (NOK 146.4 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK - 27.7 million (NOK - 78.4 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities constituted a net change from financing activities of NOK - 21.6 million (NOK - 66.2 million).

As of 30/09/26, the book value of the fleet is NOK 1,006.3 million. This includes capitalized periodic maintenance and classification for hired vessels with NOK 17.2 million.

As of 30/09/26, total long-term debt in the balance sheet amounted to NOK 46.4 million. The loans provided by the sister company Havila Finans AS of NOK 499.6 million are classified as short-term debt per 30/09/26.

The fair value of the remaining debt is estimated at NOK 123.9 million. The fair value of the conversion right of non-interest-bearing debt is estimated at NOK 187.0 million. The remaining liquidity loan from Havila Holding amounts to NOK 54.1 million and the fair value of the conversion right is estimated at NOK 140.0 million.

Together with accrued interest and the loans from Havila Finans AS, this constitutes a short-term part of long-term debt in the balance sheet of NOK 1 004.7 million. As of 30/09/26, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 623.4 million, and nominal value of non-interest-bearing debt was NOK 589.7 million. All nominal interest-bearing debt is in NOK.

Fleet



Havila Shipping ASA operates today 11 vessels,

7 PSV



One owned externally

One owned 50% and not consolidated

3 Subsea



One owned externally

One hired out on bareboat contract 1 RRV (bareboat)

Man-years

At the end of Q3 2026, Havila Shipping ASA had 320 seafarers employed on the company's vessels and vessels under management, in addition to 12 man-years in the administration.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment

HAVIQ326