MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES and FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates,“Transom”), an operationally focused middle-market private equity firm, and SoundThinking, Inc. (“SoundThinking” or the“Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the completion of Transom's previously announced acquisition of SoundThinking.

The transaction marks a new chapter for SoundThinking as a privately held company, providing an opportunity to further advance its public safety technology solutions and expand its impact across the communities it serves.

“SoundThinking has built a differentiated platform in public safety technology, with solutions that play a critical role in helping law enforcement agencies better serve their communities,” said Mads Jorge, Managing Director at Transom.“We see a significant opportunity to leverage our operational expertise to strengthen commercial execution and accelerate growth, including through strategic M&A. Our priority is to work alongside management to build on SoundThinking's innovation and longstanding customer relationships as we pursue the next phase of growth.”

“We are excited to begin this new chapter for SoundThinking in partnership with Transom,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking.“We have made significant progress supporting cities and their respective law enforcement agencies and community partners across the country in delivering stronger public safety outcomes for the people they serve, and we look forward to building on that work. Transom's belief in our purpose and our team makes them the right partner for SoundThinking as we continue to deliver on our mission of helping more communities become safer and more resilient through data and technology.”

Completion of Tender Offer and Transaction Details

Transom's tender offer (the“Offer”) to acquire all issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of SoundThinking's common stock in exchange for (i) $8.00 per Share, net to the stockholder in cash, without interest, plus (ii) one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”) per Share, which represents the contractual right to receive a contingent cash payment of up to $3.00 per CVR, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding, upon the achievement of certain revenue milestones (together, the“Offer Price”), expired as scheduled at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2026 (such date and time, the“Expiration Time”).

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the Offer, confirmed to Transom that 9,225,095 Shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, representing approximately 69.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of the Expiration Time. All conditions to the Offer have been satisfied. Accordingly, Transom has accepted for payment all Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, and will promptly pay for such Shares.

Following its acceptance for payment of the tendered Shares, Transom completed its acquisition of SoundThinking through a statutory merger under Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law on November 18, 2026, with SoundThinking continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Transom. All remaining Shares that were not validly tendered in the Offer were converted into the right to receive the same Offer Price that would have been paid had such Shares been validly tendered in the Offer. As of November 18, 2026, SoundThinking's common stock will no longer be listed or traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom. Tidal Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to SoundThinking.

About Transom Capital

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom's expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, undervalued public companies, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom's sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate business performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit .

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 300 customers and supports approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; PlateRangerTM (powered by Rekor®), a leading ALPR solution; and Field AgentTM, an AI layer that transforms public safety data into actionable intelligence. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Transom's and SoundThinking's plans, priorities and expectations for SoundThinking following the transaction. Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management at the time that these statements were prepared and are inherently uncertain. Such statements, events or results may not accurately indicate the timing of, or the date by which, such events or results will be consummated or achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: (i) the effect of the transaction on the Company's business relationships, including with partners, customers and employees; (ii) the risk that the Company and Transom may not realize the potential benefits of the transaction; (iii) the risk that milestones under the CVRs will not be reached and that payments under the CVRs will not be made; and (iv) other circumstances beyond the Company's and Transom's control, including those included elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Stockholders, investors and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to anticipate or foresee all risks and uncertainties, and investors should not consider any list of risks and uncertainties to be exhaustive or complete. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, please see the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by applicable law, Transom and SoundThinking do not undertake any duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in their expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Transom Capital Group Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

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SoundThinking Contacts:

Company:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

...

Investor Relations:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

...

Media:

Aaron Palash / Kara Grimaldi

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 (212) 355-4449

Source: SoundThinking, Inc.