MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly revenue of $2.89 million and operating income of $2.0 million as the company completes its transition to a technology infrastructure business

MATAWAN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ) (“Apimeds” or the“Company”), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Revenue of $2.89 million, compared with no revenue in the third quarter of 2025, the Company's first full quarter of revenue from its technology business.

$2.48 million from software development and deployment services delivered to two enterprise customers, one of which is a related party.

Operating income of $2.0 million for the quarter, on cost of revenue of $54,300 and general and administrative expenses of $0.8 million.

Net income of $33.6 million, or $19.13 per basic share and $7.68 per diluted share, which includes a $25.26 million unrealized gain on digital assets.

Total assets of $153.5 million and shareholders' equity of $140.5 million at September 30, 2026. Business transition completed with the disposal of the Company's former biopharmaceutical subsidiary on July 14, 2026, now reported as discontinued operations.

Recent Business Developments



Enterprise client agreements: Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc. (“MindWave”). MindWave signed technology services agreements with AQUAE Holdings for climate finance infrastructure and Flash Sports & Media Holdings for sports media infrastructure in September 2026, followed by a two-year master agreement with Delaware-based BlockAssure Inc. for insurance infrastructure on October 4, 2026.

Bermuda insurance joint venture: MindWave entered into a joint venture with Singapore-based Skalup Capital to establish an insurance and technology business in Bermuda, with MindWave holding 75%, subject to licensing by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Leadership: Eric Sherb was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2026. Financing: The Company's subsidiary received $750,000 in financing in October 2026.

“The third quarter marks a turning point for the Company, with our first meaningful revenue from technology services and operating income for the quarter,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave.

“We have signed enterprise agreements across climate finance, sports media and insurance, all running on the same MindChain infrastructure. Our focus now is delivering those projects on schedule, converting contracted work into recurring revenue and strengthening our balance sheet.”

Nine-Month Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue was $3.2 million and the net loss was $21.6 million, or $12.89 per share, reflecting transition-related costs earlier in the year. General and administrative expenses for the period were $12.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On September 30, 2026, the Company held cash of $17,912 and restricted cash of $8.0 million. Digital assets represented $142.4 million, or 93%, of total assets. The Company's senior secured convertible note, with outstanding principal of $10.5 million, matures on December 8, 2026. As disclosed in the Form 10-Q, these conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company is pursuing capital raising and refinancing alternatives. Investors are encouraged to review the full Form 10-Q, available at .

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS ) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, including the MindChain network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset digitization and enterprise applications. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this earnings release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, financial prospects and guidance; financial or performance estimates and expectations (including estimated or expected revenues, earnings, operating income, timing of expenses, tax rates, acquisition amortization and cash flow) and expected drivers; impact of future efficiencies and cost savings; future capital allocation, including investments, capital expenditures and share repurchases, and expected drivers; strategies, priorities and opportunities for growth, including plans for, the delivery of client projects, future revenue, the Bermuda joint venture, capital raising and refinancing, and the Company's business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, to refinance or repay its senior secured note, to collect amounts due from customers, to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE American listing standards, and the volatility of the value of its digital assets, as well as the risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Any information that is not historical in nature is subject to change. These statements are made on the basis of management'' views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Actual results may differ materially. Such differences may result from actions taken by the Company, including restructuring or strategic initiatives (including capital investments, asset acquisitions or dispositions, new or expanded business lines or cessation of certain operations), our execution of our business plans, our ability to quickly execute on cost rationalization while preserving revenue, the discovery of additional information or other business decisions, as well as from developments beyond the Company's control, including:



the occurrence of subsequent events;

deterioration in domestic and global economic conditions or failure of conditions to improve as anticipated;

international, including tariffs and other trade policies, political or military developments;

regulatory and legal developments; and technological developments.

Additional factors are set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including under the captions“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and“Business,” subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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