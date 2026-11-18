MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WeTouch's Largest Shareholder Plans to Purchase at Least $1 Million Worth of WeTouch Common Stock in the Open Market in Light of the Company's Current Market Valuation

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the“Company”), a provider of touch display and human-machine interface solutions, today announced a procurement framework agreement with Anhui Changxin Huitong Technology Co., Ltd. (“Anhui Changxin Huitong”) with an aggregate framework value of US$25 million. The agreement covers a full range of complete, integrated touchscreen systems for robot production and advances WeTouch's broader strategy to supply integrated touch interfaces across robotics and smart device supply chains.

The agreement covers compact 4.3-inch systems, standard and advanced 7-inch industrial systems, 10.1-inch systems for AI-enabled robots, and custom narrow-bezel systems designed to fit into robot housings. Applications include industrial robot controls, inspection robots, commercial service and delivery robots, and senior-care and assistive robots. Each configuration brings together display and touch components, controller electronics and mounting hardware. WeTouch will also provide firmware adaptation and technical support for integration into specific robot models.

Anhui Changxin Huitong will serve as the direct purchaser, giving WeTouch a channel to supply integrated touchscreen systems for use by multiple downstream robotics manufacturers. The parties will confirm quantities, production schedules and delivery dates through subsequent batch orders based on project requirements and production capacity.

The agreement builds on WeTouch's previously announced collaborations with Shenzhen Sub-Space Robotics Co., Ltd. and Hefei Aoweixun Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Those collaborations extend the Company's touch display and interface capabilities into robotics, AI-enabled hardware and senior-care applications. The new agreement broadens that work to include model-specific system adaptation, integration support and batch supply of complete touchscreen systems.

“This agreement expands our offering from touch display components and modules to complete, integrated touchscreen systems designed for robot production,” said Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch.“By supplying complete systems and adapting them to individual robot models, we can participate more directly in production programs across several key robotics supply chains in China. We can also apply these capabilities to a wider range of smart devices that require integrated touch interfaces.

“For the first nine months of 2026, revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $43.55 million, operating income rose 14.7% to $11.74 million, and net income increased 16.4% to $8.54 million. As of September 30, 2026, we had $170.12 million in cash reserves and $191.84 million in stockholders' equity. That financial position gives us the flexibility to invest in product engineering, customer integration and production as we expand this business.

“We believe our current market valuation does not fully reflect our earnings performance, balance sheet or progress in robotics. In light of the Company's financial position and current market valuation, our largest shareholder has informed us of its decision to use its own funds to purchase at least US$1 million worth of WeTouch common stock in the open market.”

The timing and execution of the planned purchases will depend on market conditions and applicable securities laws.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications. Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is committed to expanding its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to pursue robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, often identified by terms including“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“estimates,”“will” and similar expressions, include expectations regarding future orders, production, deliveries and potential revenue under the procurement framework agreement with Anhui Changxin Huitong; the Company's expansion into robotics and smart device supply chains; and the planned open-market share purchases by its largest shareholder.

The US$25 million framework value does not represent confirmed purchase orders, recognized revenue or guaranteed future sales. Actual purchases and revenue will depend on subsequent orders, customer demand, production capacity and execution of the agreement, and there is no assurance that the full framework value will be realized.

The planned share purchases by the Company's largest shareholder would be funded with the shareholder's own funds and do not constitute a Company share repurchase program. Their timing and completion are subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and trading restrictions, and there is no assurance that the purchases will be completed as planned.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include order delays or cancellations, customer demand, production and supply chain constraints, product integration challenges, partner performance, market conditions, regulatory requirements and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at .

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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