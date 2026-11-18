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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Preachers News Commentary - Tungsten is one of the metals the United States no longer mines at home. According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, tungsten has not been mined commercially in the United States since 2015, U.S. net import reliance has been above 50% of apparent consumption in each year from 2021 through 2025, and China produced an estimated 67,000 metric tons of the world's estimated 85,000 tons of tungsten mine output in 2025. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Almonty Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: ALM; Frankfurt: ALI1), Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT).

A Pentagon Deadline Moves Upstream to the Mine

Washington has put a date on the problem. Under a Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement final rule published in May 2024, effective January 1, 2027, the restriction on tungsten from covered countries includes the mining or production of tungsten ore or feedstock. Separately, a Commerce Department order running from August 27, 2026 to August 27, 2027 requires sellers of tungsten waste and scrap to allocate 100% of their monthly sales to U.S. persons.

Prices have been volatile. Shanghai Metals Market reported on November 10 that a Guangdong tungsten producer raised its long-term contract price for ammonium paratungstate, or APT, for the first half of November by 40,000 yuan to 560,000 yuan per tonne, including VAT. On volumes, a Mordor Intelligence report projects the tungsten market will grow from about 141 kilotons in 2026 to roughly 177 kilotons by 2031, a 4.65% CAGR.

Western Star Resources Outlines a 27-Hole Tungsten Drill Plan Across New Mexico and Nevada



27 proposed drill holes totalling approximately 11,070 feet across Eagle Point in New Mexico and Rowland and White Star in Nevada, subject to required regulatory approvals.

Eagle Point channel sampling returned 0.11% WO3 over 13.1 feet, and selective rock sampling returned up to 4.02% WO3 at Rowland and 3.00% WO3 at White Star.

Drone magnetics at Eagle Point interpreted the prospective granite-limestone contact over approximately 9,800 feet, including beneath cover.

A 43 CFR 3809 Exploration Notice for Eagle Point was submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on October 22, 2026. Approximately C$6.74 million in aggregate gross proceeds raised through the February and May 2026 private placements.



Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) is working on the domestic side of that gap. On November 16, the company released a corporate update outlining 27 proposed drill holes totalling approximately 11,070 feet across three U.S. tungsten properties: 17 holes and about 6,070 feet at Eagle Point in New Mexico, six holes and about 3,050 feet at Rowland in Nevada, and four holes and about 1,950 feet at White Star in Nevada. Drilling remains subject to required regulatory approvals, final program design and operational readiness.

Eagle Point, which Western Star calls its immediate drilling priority, is a past-producing property the company acquired in June 2026. Channel sampling there returned a 13.1-foot continuous channel averaging 0.11% WO3, including 0.18% WO3 over 3.3 feet, and selective grab samples returned up to 0.55% WO3, with 14 of 23 surface samples above 0.10% WO3. Mapping identified discontinuous exposures of scheelite-bearing skarn along approximately 2,600 feet of contact, and drone magnetics traced the prospective granite-limestone contact for approximately 9,800 feet, including areas under shallow cover. The company describes the geophysical interpretation as a geological target that requires drill confirmation.

Western Star submitted a 43 CFR 3809 Exploration Notice to the Bureau of Land Management on October 22, 2026 for a proposed program of 17 holes from 12 pads, and has begun tendering for a drilling contractor. The company notes that state filings, environmental requirements and reclamation-security arrangements must be completed before drilling, and that submitting the Notice does not imply an approval or start date. It also added 14 lode claims and a long-term surface-use agreement at Eagle Point.

In Nevada, the company expanded its Rowland claim position by approximately 170%, and selective surface rock samples there returned up to 4.02% WO3. A 315-sample soil survey defined tungsten anomalies at Rowland Main and Northern Zone B with a peak of 4,240 ppm W in soil, which the company notes cannot be treated as bedrock grades. KC Harvey Environmental has been preparing the Plan of Operations for submission to the U.S. Forest Service. At White Star, selective rock samples returned up to 3.00% WO3, and four proposed holes totalling approximately 1,950 feet are designed to test the targets identified there.

“The next phase is what we have been building toward. Eagle Point has a defined initial drill plan, and Rowland and White Star give us further high-priority targets across a substantial Nevada tungsten position,” said Blake Morgan, President and CEO of Western Star Resources.“Our goal is to move from surface evidence and geological interpretations to actual drill results, while staying disciplined with capital and disclosure. We believe shareholders have an exciting period of technical milestones ahead.”

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Almonty Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: ALM; Frankfurt: ALI1), a producer of tungsten concentrate, reported third quarter 2026 revenue of C$41.9 million, up 382% from a year earlier on sustained strength in tungsten pricing, and cash of C$1.15 billion as of September 30, 2026. The company said its Sangdong Mine in South Korea produced its first tungsten concentrate in September 2026, the first tungsten produced at the site since 1993, and that it is proceeding with a fully permitted Phase II expansion expected to increase throughput capacity to up to 1.2 million tonnes per year.

“Beginning January 1, 2027, U.S. defense procurement rules will closely scrutinize where tungsten ore was mined, and we believe very few producers can meet that standard with a Western-aligned origin and meaningful scale. Sangdong achieves this for Almonty,” said Lewis Black, Chairman, President & CEO.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) announced a new 36-month, $40 million award through the U.S. Army's Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium to fund a program evaluating the technical and economic feasibility of producing tungsten concentrate at the historical Stibnite Mining District in Idaho. The cost-share program will support drilling to define a potential tungsten mineral resource, collection of material for laboratory and bench-scale metallurgical testing, and permitting and engineering of an exploration decline to access areas of known tungsten mineralization.

“Resilient mineral solutions start here in America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua Resources President & CEO.“The U.S. Army's additional investment in a historically proven American tungsten source at Stibnite underscores the growing strategic value of Stibnite's mineral endowment and continues to strengthen the partnerships supporting Perpetua's future.”

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) reported third quarter 2026 NdPr production of 1,018 metric tons, a 41% increase year over year, and NdPr sales of 1,020 metric tons, up 94%. The company generated $155.8 million of consolidated revenue and price protection agreement income, and said it completed GM magnet qualification, with saleable deliveries and revenue commencing in the fourth quarter.

“MP Materials delivered a strong quarter of growth across production, sales, and earnings,” said James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MP Materials.“Most importantly, we completed the GM qualification process, with saleable magnet deliveries and revenue beginning in the fourth quarter.”

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), which uses tungsten to manufacture its products, reported first quarter fiscal 2027 sales up 54% and record first quarter diluted EPS of $3.48. In the same release, the company said tungsten prices have increased eightfold since its 2023 Investor Day, and it confirmed its commitment to a 16 to 19 percent adjusted EBITDA margin profile beyond fiscal 2027, assuming tungsten stays at current levels.

“We delivered excellent first quarter results, with sales up 54 percent and record first quarter diluted EPS of $3.48, driven primarily by the favorable timing of raw material-related pricing compared to costs and stronger Metal Cutting volumes,” said Sanjay Chowbey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

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Article Source: Western Star Resources Inc. news release dated November 16, 2026, and earlier Company news releases dated October 7, October 27 and November 11, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Exploration Results. Western Star Resources Inc. is an exploration company. No current Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve has been established at Eagle Point, Rowland or White Star, and there is no assurance that exploration will establish one. Surface rock, grab and stockpile samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization or of grade or width. Soil geochemistry indicates surface dispersion, not in-situ mineral grade, and cannot be treated as bedrock grades; WO3 equivalents cited for soil results are calculated by the Company from tungsten values using a factor of 1.2611. Magnetic and geological models, including the interpreted granite-limestone contact at Eagle Point, are interpretations that identify geological targets, not tungsten mineralization, and require confirmation by drilling. Historical mining information is provided for exploration context only and is not a current mineral resource or reserve. The proposed drill programs have not commenced; drilling remains subject to required regulatory approvals, including the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and applicable state filings, environmental and reclamation-security requirements, final program design, access, funding and operational readiness, and submission of an Exploration Notice does not imply approval or a start date. Planned holes, footage and schedules may change. Private placement amounts cited are historical gross proceeds and do not represent current cash on hand. Scientific and technical information in this article is summarized from the Company's news releases dated July 28, September 18, October 1, October 7, November 11 and November 16, 2026, which should be read for sampling methods, QA/QC and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the disclosure; that Qualified Person has not reviewed or approved this article. Additional information is available in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this article.

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