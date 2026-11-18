MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HYTRON Featured in Tokyo from November 18–20, Supporting Continued Engagement with Japan's Building Maintenance Industry









Photo Description: Primech AI's HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot on display at BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026, held from November 18–20 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

Who: HYTRON, the flagship autonomous restroom-cleaning robot developed by Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC).

What: HYTRON is being featured at BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026, providing an opportunity to introduce its autonomous cleaning capabilities to industry professionals, facility operators and prospective customers.

When: November 18–20, 2026.

Where: Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan.

Why It Matters: The showcase supports Primech AI's continued international commercialisation efforts by strengthening HYTRON's visibility in Japan and creating opportunities for industry engagement and potential commercial applications.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today announced that its flagship autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, HYTRON, developed by subsidiary Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI”), is being featured at BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.

The showcase provides an opportunity to introduce HYTRON's autonomous cleaning capabilities to building maintenance professionals, facility operators, cleaning service providers and prospective customers in Japan. It highlights the potential of AI-powered robotics to support operational efficiency, workforce productivity and consistent hygiene standards across commercial and institutional facilities.

The showcase supports Primech AI's ongoing international commercialisation efforts by strengthening HYTRON's visibility in Japan, facilitating industry engagement and providing opportunities to explore potential commercial applications for autonomous cleaning technology.

Following BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026, HYTRON is scheduled to be featured at Smart Building Expo 2026 from December 2 to 4, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. The upcoming showcase will provide another opportunity for Primech AI to engage with industry professionals in smart building technologies and facilities management, further supporting its continued market engagement in Japan.

Strengthening HYTRON's Presence in Japan

BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026 is a major industry exhibition in Japan, bringing together building maintenance professionals, facility operators, cleaning service providers and technology companies to explore innovations in building maintenance and cleaning.

HYTRON's showcase provides a platform to highlight its autonomous restroom-cleaning capabilities and demonstrate the potential of robotics technology to address operational challenges in commercial and institutional facilities.

The showcase provides an opportunity for Primech AI to strengthen engagement with prospective customers and industry stakeholders, gain insights into Japan's facilities services market and identify potential pathways for HYTRON's commercial adoption. These efforts support the Company's broader strategy to translate international market exposure into customer relationships and future commercial opportunities.

The showcase also builds on HYTRON's previous international exhibition activities, including CMS Berlin 2025 in Germany, Japan Build Tokyo 2025 in Japan, CES 2026 in Las Vegas and CLEAN KOREA 2026 in South Korea.

For Primech, expanding HYTRON's international market presence represents an opportunity to develop its robotics business alongside the Group's established facilities services operations. Potential robot deployments and related service arrangements could contribute to the Group's longer-term revenue diversification as its robotics business develops.

Intelligent Automation for Commercial Restroom Cleaning

HYTRON is a fully autonomous AI-powered restroom-cleaning robot designed to clean toilets, urinals, wash basins, sinks, floors and mirrors. Combining intelligent navigation with robotic manipulation, HYTRON automates repetitive cleaning tasks to support consistent hygiene standards and improve workforce productivity.

The robot's autonomous capabilities include self-charging and automatic water refilling and discharge, reducing the need for continuous human intervention during routine operations. Its monitoring and reporting capabilities also provide facility operators with greater visibility into cleaning performance.

Built for demanding commercial environments, HYTRON addresses a practical operational need: helping facility operators maintain restroom hygiene while enabling cleaning teams to focus on other essential responsibilities.

Management Commentary

“Japan remains an important market in our international robotics growth strategy, and having HYTRON featured at BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026 provides another valuable opportunity to engage industry professionals and prospective customers,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.

“Building maintenance and cleaning operations are increasingly exploring automation to address workforce challenges, improve productivity and maintain consistent service standards. HYTRON has been developed with these operational needs in mind, and exhibitions such as this allow us to demonstrate how autonomous cleaning technology can support facility operators.”

“Our focus is on translating international market interest into meaningful customer relationships and sustainable commercial opportunities. By continuing to introduce HYTRON across key international markets, we aim to strengthen its commercialisation potential and build a scalable robotics business that contributes to Primech's long-term growth.”

Event Details

BUILDING MAINTENANCE & CLEAN EXPO 2026

Dates: November 18–20, 2026

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, South Halls 1 & 2 and West Hall 2, Tokyo, Japan

Featured Solution: HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot

Event Website:

About Primech AI

Primech AI develops autonomous robotics solutions for the facilities services industry. Its flagship product, HYTRON, uses artificial intelligence, navigation and robotic manipulation to automate commercial restroom cleaning. Drawing on the Group's facilities services experience, Primech AI develops technology to support facility operators and cleaning teams. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector clients.

Through its subsidiary Primech AI, the Group develops HYTRON, an autonomous restroom-cleaning robot that combines AI perception with robotic manipulation. The Group also operates HomeHelpy, a consumer home-services booking platform.

Primech Holdings was incorporated in 2020 and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2023. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's international market expansion, HYTRON's commercialisation and adoption, potential customer relationships, commercial deployment opportunities, future service arrangements, revenue diversification and future growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, projections and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

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