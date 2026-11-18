MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Manufacturers Are Seeking Reliable Supplies of Essential Rare Earth Materials as Governments Push to Strengthen Domestic Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerium may not get the same attention as lithium, gold, or copper, but it plays an important role in industries that rely on advanced materials and specialized manufacturing. Used in automotive catalytic converters, glass polishing, petroleum refining, electronics, and specialty alloys, cerium has a wide range of established industrial applications. Demand is also being supported by emerging technologies and the push to strengthen domestic supplies of critical minerals. Grand View Research estimates the global cerium market was worth approximately $298.3 million in 2025 and could reach $419.9 million by 2033. Research and Markets offers a larger estimate, placing the market at approximately $692.18 million in 2024, with projections of $885.84 million by 2030. The difference reflects varying market definitions and research methodologies, but both forecasts point to continued commercial demand for this important rare earth element. Companies positioned to capitalize on the global push for critical rare earth minerals include: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN) (FSE: P210), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), Canada Nickel Company Inc. (OTCQX: CNIKF) (TSXV: CNC), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC: TLOFF).

The bigger story for investors may be where cerium comes from and who controls its supply. China remains a dominant force in rare earth mining and processing, creating growing interest in alternative sources throughout North America and other Western markets. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is one company worth watching. Its Mountain Pass operation in California produces rare earth concentrate containing cerium alongside other rare earth elements. Cerium makes up approximately 50.2% of the rare earth oxide content in its typical bastnaesite concentrate. While MP Materials concentrates much of its commercial strategy on higher-value neodymium-praseodymium products, its operations demonstrate the importance of cerium within the broader rare earth supply chain. As manufacturers and governments look to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers, mining companies with quality rare earth deposits and the ability to process multiple valuable elements could attract increasing attention.

Key Cerium Mining Growth Drivers And Opportunities Include:



Expanding Industrial Demand: Growing use of cerium in automotive catalytic converters, glass polishing, electronics, specialty alloys, and industrial catalysts.

North American Supply Chain Development: Increasing government and industry efforts to reduce dependence on foreign rare earth mining, refining, and processing.

Clean Energy And Advanced Technologies: Emerging applications in fuel cells, energy storage, advanced ceramics, and other next-generation technologies. Strategic Mining Opportunities: Greater interest in rare earth deposits containing cerium and other commercially valuable elements, creating opportunities for mining companies with promising resources and processing capabilities.

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL & COBALT ACHIEVES 98% NICKEL AND 82% COBALT EXTRACTION IN 20 MINUTES FROM PIPESTONE XL AWARUITE USING CERIUM REFINING, OUTPERFORMING TAMARACK NICKEL SULFIDE CONCENTRATE IN PEER-REVIEWED COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESEARCH FUNDED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ARPA-E MINER PROGRAM - First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Corp (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) (FSE: P210) (“First Atlantic”) is pleased to announce that peer-reviewed research by Columbia University, published in ACS Sustainable Resource Management, extracted 98% of the nickel and 82% of the cobalt from awaruite (Ni-Fe-Co alloy) concentrate from the Company's Pipestone XL Nickel-Cobalt Alloy Project in 20 minutes, using a recyclable cerium solution at room temperature with no smelting and no sulfuric acid pretreatment. Approximately 90% of the nickel was extracted within the first 5 minutes. The awaruite (Ni3Fe) concentrate outperformed nickel sulfide concentrates from Talon Metals Corp.'s (TSX: TLO) (OTC: TLOFF) Tamarack Nickel-Copper Project in Minnesota, which reached 66.1% to 82.5% nickel extraction after 60 minutes: up to 48% more nickel extracted from awaruite in one-third of the time. The research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E MINER program (grant DE-AR0001706), formerly directed by Dr. Douglas Wicks, now a Strategic Advisor to First Atlantic, and tested two RPM Zone samples supplied by the Company.

The rapid, near-total nickel extraction within 20 minutes indicates strong potential for First Atlantic to develop a vertically integrated nickel and cobalt supply chain in North America, shipping high-grade awaruite (Ni-Fe-Co alloy) concentrate averaging 67.4% nickel from the mine directly into downstream refining to produce Class 1 nickel metal or nickel sulfate (NiSO4). Class 1 nickel is essential to North American superalloys for aerospace and defense, stainless steel, and electric vehicle batteries. The process offers an alternative to smelting, avoids sulfuric acid-based refining, and regenerates its cerium with electricity for reuse. Together with Columbia University as its Research Partner, First Atlantic is advancing cerium refining as a domestic refining option. In March 2026, the Company was accepted as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and applied under RPP-CM-26-01,“Domestic Processing Capabilities of Critical Minerals”, with Columbia University as a Research Partner. The Company anticipates further work and collaboration with Columbia University in the near future.

Cerium is the most abundant rare earth element. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, cerium oxide averaged US$1.71 per kilogram in 2025, making it one of the cheapest rare earths, and the cerium market is oversupplied. It is produced in the United States by MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth producer in the Western Hemisphere, at its Mountain Pass mine in California.

In its 2012 annual report on nickel, the U.S. Geological Survey stated:“The development of awaruite deposits in other parts of Canada may help alleviate any prolonged shortage of nickel concentrate. Awaruite, a natural iron-nickel alloy, is much easier to concentrate than pentlandite, the principal sulfide of nickel.”

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CERIUM REFINING RESULTS:



98% nickel extraction in 20 minutes from Pipestone XL awaruite concentrate (97.5% and 98.1% in two cerium solutions)

Approximately 90% of the nickel extracted in the first 5 minutes

82% cobalt extraction in 20 minutes

Up to 48% more nickel extracted in one-third of the time compared with Tamarack nickel sulfide concentrates (66.1% to 82.5% after 60 minutes)

Roughly one-quarter of the cerium consumed by the sulfide concentrates, and no hot sulfuric acid pretreatment, which the best-performing sulfide sample (84%) required 77% nickel extraction from pre-flotation magnetic-only concentrate, with only 5.6% of the iron dissolved

CERIUM REFINING OF PIPESTONE XL AWARUITE: NO SULFURIC ACID PRETREATMENT REQUIRED - In Columbia University's cerium refining process, the nickel is dissolved by cerium, not by sulfuric acid, and the cerium is regenerated with electricity and reused. Pipestone XL awaruite was leached directly, with no acid pretreatment. Columbia's control tests confirmed that the cerium did the work: on the same awaruite concentrate, acid alone extracted only 8% of the nickel in 20 minutes and ferric iron only 38%, compared with 97.5% to 98.1% with cerium.

The Tamarack nickel sulfide samples behaved differently. The best sulfide result, 84% nickel extraction after 60 minutes, was reached only after the sample was first treated with hot sulfuric acid to remove iron sulfide (pyrrhotite). Without that pretreatment, the same Tamarack material reached 70.5%. Awaruite contains no sulfur, and cerium refining has the potential to greatly reduce the reliance on sulfuric acid that defines conventional nickel refining.

In the paper's conclusions, the Columbia University authors state:“Awaruite-bearing feedstocks behaved differently from the sulfide concentrates and showed even more favorable cerium utilization. Cerium(IV) nitrate extracted 97.5 ± 0.5% of nickel from the awaruite concentrate within 20 min, while cerium(IV) sulfate reached 98.1 ± 0.5% nickel extraction over the same period.... Additionally, oxidative leaching effectively extracted cobalt from awaruite, with 82% of the cobalt leached after 20 min. The cerium consumption for awaruite-containing materials was approximately 3 mol cerium(IV) per mol of nickel, consistent with direct oxidation of the iron-nickel alloy and substantially lower than the demand observed for sulfide feedstocks. Even the pre-flotation awaruite-bearing material, which was magnetite-rich, reached 77% nickel extraction while only 5.6% of iron was leached, indicating strong phase selectivity and suggesting that magnetite remains largely inert during cerium(IV) leaching.”

The Columbia University authors also state:“For awaruite-bearing materials, the absence of sulfide oxidation enables rapid nickel dissolution with low cerium consumption, allowing beneficiation to be optimized for awaruite exposure and recovery rather than complete gangue rejection. At a projected production scale of 160 tonnes Ni per day, the calculated leach volume of approximately 104 m3 suggests that the fast awaruite leaching kinetics could be compatible with practical agitated-tank operation. Coupled with electrochemical regeneration of cerium(III) back to cerium(IV), this approach offers a closed-loop oxidative leaching strategy in which cerium acts as a recyclable redox mediator rather than a stoichiometric reagent.” CONTINUED... Read this and more news for First Atlantic Nickel at:

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the“Company”), recently announced financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

“MP Materials delivered a strong quarter of growth across production, sales, and earnings,” said James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MP Materials.“Most importantly, we completed the GM qualification process, with saleable magnet deliveries and revenue beginning in the fourth quarter. This milestone is the result of years of compounding capabilities across the MP platform and marks an inflection point for our business and mission.”

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC: TLOFF) recently announced assay results from its ongoing exploration program at the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (“Tamarack Project”) in central Minnesota.

The results include the thickest 138 Zone mineralized interval reported to date, along with additional high-grade intersections and geophysical indications from step-out exploration near the Vault Zone.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) recently announced that it has extended the repayment date of its loan facility (the“Loan”) originally announced February 6, 2026 with Auramet International, Inc. (“Auramet”) from November 9, 2026 to February 9, 2027. The loan amount has been reduced from the originally announced US$32 million to US$27,777,299 as a portion of the principal has been repaid.

Mark Selby, CEO and Director of Canada Nickel Company said:“I am pleased with this continued support from Auramet extending the facility in-line with our current expectations on completion of various financing initiatives. Despite a challenging nickel price environment, we continue to advance meaningful discussions with offtake and joint venture partners and several federal and provincial level government funding programs as we work towards a construction decision in 2027.”

TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC), a leading developer of the world's largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently provided a corporate update and third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO of TMC, commented:“Our Commercial Recovery Permit application for USA-A is going through a thorough review at NOAA. Recent developments give us confidence that we could have the permit in hand by this time next year. Our focus is on being ready to mobilize for production directly after we receive it.

“Together with Allseas, we're working to significantly reduce the capital required to bring Hidden Gem into production. Rather than targeting maximum production capacity from day one, we're prioritizing speed to first production and a lower upfront investment, which is good news for TMC shareholders. Even at these lower initial volumes, we expect the operation to be EBITDA-positive in its first years.”

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