Mariano Garcia, Partner at Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley

Searcy Law represents multiple affected households and stands ready to defend other residents and small businesses impacted by the crash, fighting for justice.

- Mariano Garcia

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley (“Searcy Law”) has been retained to represent two households impacted by the November 1 Learjet crash in Palm Beach County. One household, comprised of eight family members and residing on the property closest to the crash site, has been displaced after Palm Beach County deemed the residence unsafe, preventing the restoration of essential utilities, including electricity and water.

Seven of the eight family members were home when the crash occurred, with some just outside the residence when the aircraft struck nearby. They felt the force of the explosion and were exposed to potentially hazardous substances released into the air. The crash, which claimed the lives of all nine people aboard the Learjet 60, caused significant damage to the surrounding residential community, leaving nearby residents to navigate the aftermath of the tragedy. Searcy Law is also representing multiple households affected by the incident, advocating for both families as they seek answers about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"No family should have to lose access to their home in the aftermath of an aviation disaster," said Mariano Garcia, a partner at Searcy Law who represents the victims. "Our clients deserve answers about the circumstances that led to this devastating crash. We intend to conduct a thorough investigation and pursue accountability on their behalf.”

Searcy Law has a distinguished record representing individuals and families in complex aviation litigation involving private aircraft and military helicopters. The firm brings substantial experience navigating the technical and investigative complexities of aviation cases, including the examination of aircraft operations, maintenance, safety standards and potential mechanical or operational failures. This experience informs the firm's approach to uncovering the facts, establishing accountability and pursuing recovery for those affected by aviation accidents.

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Attorney Mariano Garcia of Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart and Shipley, is representing the two families affected by the Palm Beach County Learjet crash. Garcia is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and licensed pilot with extensive experience representing victims of civilian and military aviation accidents. Garcia is available for comment and has additional information about the ongoing investigation and developments.

Robin Kriberney

Searcy Law

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Victims of Palm Beach County Learjet Crash Retain Searcy Law News Provided By Constellation Media Group November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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