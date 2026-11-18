MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran DNS provider to bring nearly three decades of internet expertise and a history of pioneering naming technologies to,.ASDF and

- Mark E. JeftovicTORONTO, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- easyDNS Technologies Inc., one of the internet's longest-serving independent DNS hosting providers, today announced that it is acting as managing partner of an investor consortium pursuing three new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) in ICANN's 2026 application round:.CANUCK,.ASDF and.Founded in 1998, easyDNS has spent nearly three decades at the forefront of internet naming and infrastructure, providing mission-critical DNS, domain registration, email and hosting services to customers around the world.The consortium intends to develop and operate the three namespaces as independent, technologically innovative internet properties, combining easyDNS's technical and operational experience with dedicated investment capital from a group of Canadian and American technology veterans and entrepreneurs united by a long-term vision for registry innovation and development.“After almost 30 years in the domain business, we've seen what works, what doesn't, and we think we know where the puck is going,” said Mark E. Jeftovic, CEO and co-founder of easyDNS.“The next generation of top-level domains needs more than clever branding. The world doesn't sort itself neatly into categories, and neither should its naming infrastructure. What it needs is experienced operators, sustainable economics, and a technology stack that evolves with the internet itself.”Three Distinct Namespaces, Three Different MarketsThe consortium's proposed domains address three distinct communities and use cases:.CANUCK: A distinctly Canadian namespace celebrating Canadian identity, culture, entrepreneurship and community, with potential appeal to individuals, businesses and organizations both at home and abroad..ASDF: Intended as an accessible, security-conscious, creative namespace for developers, technologists, experimental projects and internet-native communities, including autonomous agents and micropayment -enabled services..GEEK: A natural home for the global technology community, encompassing software developers, engineers, makers, gamers, cybersecurity professionals, open-source contributors and technology enthusiasts.“Of the three,.GEEK is particularly close to our roots,” Jeftovic added.“easyDNS was built by geeks, for geeks, at a time when the internet was still something you had to explain to people. We've been part of that community for nearly three decades, and we think it deserves a namespace operated by people who understand it, even if nobody else does. Perhaps, especially so.”A Track Record of Internet Infrastructure InnovationThroughout its history, easyDNS has maintained a reputation for technical independence, open standards and early adoption of emerging internet technologies.Beyond conventional DNS and domain registration, easyDNS has been an early participant in emerging internet technologies. The company was the first ICANN-accredited registrar to accept Bitcoin, participated in the early Ethereum Name Service (ENS) working group, and more recently has developed infrastructure and services around emerging agentic internet protocols, including x402 machine-to-machine payments for domain registrations and DNS-based service discovery.The company also operates a growing portfolio of infrastructure and developer-focused services, reflecting its longstanding commitment to an open, interoperable internet.“Naming is one of the fundamental building blocks of the internet,” Jeftovic said.“Whether we're talking about traditional DNS, decentralized identifiers, or autonomous software agents, the ability to establish identity, transmit metadata and discover services remains essential. We see these new namespaces as part of that larger evolution.”Built for the Long TermUnlike purely speculative domain ventures, the consortium is being organized around an experienced operating partner with existing infrastructure, established industry relationships and nearly three decades of commercial experience. The consortium itself draws further from a deep bench of technology entrepreneurs and success stories.The consortium has initiated the application process for all three strings under ICANN's 2026 new gTLD program, the first such expansion round in more than a decade. Registry operations, registrar distribution, community engagement and long-term namespace development form the foundation of its business strategy.The proposed domains have now entered the ICANN evaluation roadmap and are subject to applicable contention-resolution procedures ahead of final delegation.“New top-level domains are anything but a quick flip,” said Jeftovic.“We understand the economics, the operational responsibilities and the importance of building namespaces people can rely on. We're here for the long haul. And in this industry, there aren't many companies that can back up that statement with nearly three decades of operating history.”About easyDNSFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, easyDNS Technologies Inc. is the longest-running independent managed DNS provider in the world. The company provides domain registration, managed DNS, email, web hosting and internet infrastructure services to individuals, businesses and organizations worldwide.Known for its technical independence, commitment to open standards and early involvement in emerging internet technologies, easyDNS continues to develop services at the intersection of traditional internet infrastructure, decentralized naming and the emerging agentic web.

Mark Jeftovic

easyDNS Technologies Inc.

+1 416-535-8672 x 225

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easyDNS Leads Consortium to Launch Three New Top-Level Domains in ICANN's 2026 Expansion News Provided By easyDNS Technologies Inc. November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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