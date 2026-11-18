Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández, President, Urban College of Boston, and Latoyia Edwards, NBC Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The EVkids ( ) annual Expanding Horizons Gala - Connecting the Dots - was held November 7th, 2026, at the Charles Hotel in Cambridge, raising more than $235,000 for Boston students of color. Current program participants, tutors, mentors, and program graduates rallied the Boston community in support of one-to-one, skills-based mentoring and summer camp experiences in Vermont for underserved Boston youth from third grade through college graduation. News anchor Latoyia Edwards (NBC10-Boston) - a proud EVkids tutoring and camp alum - hosted the celebration. Urban College of Boston President Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández was recognized as 2026 Youth Champion and gave the keynote address.

EVkids was originally founded by Marie-Claude and Brian Thompson in 1980, rooted in a deep and abiding belief in the importance of social justice in expanding opportunities for underserved Boston youth. Starting as a one- to two-week screen-free camp opportunity in Vermont each summer, the program expanded in 1985 to include one-to-one tutoring. EVkids now matches more than 125 participants from grades 3-12 for weekly tutoring at four after-school sites in Dorchester and Roxbury with near-peer university students from area colleges and universities, including Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, Mass College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Northeastern, Tufts, UMass-Boston, and Wellesley. After high school graduation, EVkids participants are then paired with 1-to-1 College Success mentors who help first-generation college students persist through graduation. Staff provide professional family engagement, school advocacy, and college counseling.

“From my first days as an EVkids tutor during my freshman year at Harvard, I understood the transformative power of the program - not only for underserved Boston students but for those of us who were volunteers,” said Lou LaRocca, EVkids Board President and CEO of presenting sponsor J2 Interactive.“For the nearly 40 years I have been involved in EVkids in a variety of roles, I have been touched by the personal stories of empowerment and success coming out of EVkids. And this is not just anecdotal: the numbers prove the program's impact, from elementary school to college and beyond.”

Statistics indicate that 99 percent of EVkids seniors graduate high school on time - significantly higher than the national average for students of color. At the same time, 90 percent of EVkids participants enroll in college after graduation - compared to only 44 percent of Boston Public Schools graduates - and the remaining 10 percent of EVkids students enter post-secondary trade programs. Ninety-four percent of EVkids college students are persisting in college, with 78 percent on track to graduate in four years - while only 30 percent of low-income college students nationwide graduate within six years.

“While these figures speak for themselves,” said Eric Thompson, the Executive Director of EVkids,“what I find most heartwarming is that 100 percent of students' families would recommend the program to others, as would 100 percent of volunteer tutors. These numbers underscore the community of support we are building. With such continued support, Boston students of color can continue to achieve their potential for years to come.”

To learn more about EVkids and how to support their ongoing initiatives, visit:

Bree Schuette

J2 Interactive

+1 603-941-8127

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EVkids Gala Raises $235,000 on Behalf of Boston Students of Color News Provided By J2 Interactive November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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