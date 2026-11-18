Larkin Community Hospital

National recognition highlights Larkin Community Hospital – South Miami Campus for its commitment to patient safety, quality care, and clinical excellence.

SOUTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larkin Community Hospital – South Miami Campus is proud to announce that it has earned an“A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2026, recognizing the hospital's ongoing dedication to patient safety, quality improvement, and protecting patients from preventable harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a nationally recognized rating system that evaluates hospitals on their ability to prevent medical errors, infections, accidents, and other avoidable complications. Assigned twice annually, the grades provide patients and families with valuable information to make informed healthcare decisions.

This latest recognition builds on the hospital's previous“A” grade in Spring 2026, reflecting its continued focus on maintaining high standards of patient safety and fostering a culture of accountability, teamwork, and continuous improvement.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nicholas D. Torres, CEO of Larkin Community Hospital.“Receiving this recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses, clinical teams, and support staff who work tirelessly to provide safe, compassionate, and high-quality care. We are incredibly proud of our team and remain committed to continuously improving the care we provide to our community.”

As a teaching hospital serving South Florida, Larkin Community Hospital – South Miami Campus integrates patient safety, clinical excellence, and continuous education into its daily operations. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, evidence-based practices, and ongoing quality improvement initiatives, the hospital remains focused on delivering exceptional patient care.

The Fall 2026“A” Hospital Safety Grade reinforces Larkin Community Hospital's commitment to providing patients and families with a safe, supportive, and trusted healthcare environment.

To learn more about the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and view hospital ratings, visit .

About Larkin Community Hospital

Larkin Community Hospital is a South Florida-based teaching hospital system committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare services. With facilities serving communities throughout Miami-Dade, Hialeah, and Broward counties, Larkin offers a broad range of medical, surgical, behavioral health, and specialty services while supporting the education and training of future healthcare professionals. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation, and medical education, Larkin Community Hospital continues to advance healthcare delivery and improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality and patient safety. Its Hospital Safety Grade program evaluates general acute-care hospitals across the United States based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. Grades are updated twice annually to provide patients and families with transparent information about hospital safety. For more information, visit .

Frances Michel

Larkin Health System

3052847500 ext.

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Larkin Community Hospital Earns 'A' Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2026 News Provided By Larkin Health System November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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