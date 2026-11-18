Nationwide No Kid Hungry campaign gives guests an easy way to support children and families in need this holiday season

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is a time when even the smallest acts of generosity can make a meaningful difference, and Huddle House is giving guests an easy way to share that spirit. Beginning Nov. 16, the neighborhood restaurant brand will partner for the first time with No Kid Hungry through a nationwide fundraising campaign that invites guests to round up their purchases to help fight childhood hunger.Running through Dec. 31, the campaign will take place at all Huddle House locations. Guests paying by credit card can choose to round up their total, with every additional contribution supporting No Kid Hungry and its mission to end childhood hunger in America. Through its work with partners across the country, No Kid Hungry helps connect children with the food they need to grow, learn and thrive.“Year after year, our guests show just how generous and community-minded they are, and we're grateful for the way they continue to support causes that make a difference,” said Jenifer Perrett, VP of Marketing at Huddle House.“We're proud to partner with No Kid Hungry for the first time and give our guests another opportunity to put that generosity into action, helping support children and families who need it most.”The holiday campaign builds on Huddle House's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. By making it simple for guests to contribute during their everyday dining visits, Huddle House hopes to bring more awareness to childhood hunger and help No Kid Hungry advance its mission throughout the holiday season.For more information about Huddle House, visit .About Huddle HouseBring it in! Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Huddle House Invites Guests to Help Fight Childhood Hunger News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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