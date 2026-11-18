Findings demonstrate improved test performance in a clinical validation cohort 3X larger than the initial study population

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HerAnovaTM Lifesciences, a leading life sciences company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for endometriosis, infertility and other critical unmet needs in women's health, today announced that Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer - Head of Diagnostics, will present clinical validation data on HerResolveTM as part of the webinar program for the 6th International Webinar on Gynecology and Obstetrics, taking place from November 23-24, 2026.Dr. Bischoff will present "Efficacy of a Non-Invasive Multi-Omic Blood Test to Detect Endometriosis among Symptomatic Women" on Monday, November 23, from 9:40 to 10:00 AM ET (9:40 to 10:00 PM Bangkok time). The presentation will examine how HerResolveTM, HerAnova's blood-based test, can aid in the detection of women with suspected endometriosis, including those whose imaging does not reveal the disease."As we expanded clinical validation of HerResolveTM to a cohort 3.5 times larger than our initial study population, we saw the test's performance improve rather than diminish," said Dr. Bischoff. "That is a powerful indicator of the test's strength and reproducibility. For women navigating symptoms suggestive of endometriosis, these results underscore HerResolve's potential to give clinicians greater confidence and additional information at critical decision points in the diagnostic journey."The study used samples from 218 participants to train the test's machine learning model and an independent cohort of 277 participants to validate it. The conference abstract reports an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of 0.95 (95% accuracy), sensitivity of 83%, and specificity of 97.5%. Among women with histologically confirmed endometriosis whose disease was missed by transvaginal ultrasound and/or MRI, the blood test identified 61.5% of cases.View the webinar program.About HerResolveTMHerResolveTM is a multi-omic, blood-based diagnostic assay developed by HerAnova Lifesciences to aid in the diagnosis of endometriosis in symptomatic women of reproductive age. The test integrates microRNA, protein, and a hormone biomarker analyzed through a proprietary machine learning framework. HerResolveTM is the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis, currently accessible at select IVF and reproductive medicine centers across the United States.Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet diagnosis often takes seven to ten years, largely because the current gold standard requires invasive laparoscopic surgery. HerResolveTM was developed to complement existing clinical pathways as a non-invasive triage tool, helping to identify patients who may benefit from further diagnostic evaluation or empirical treatment, reserving surgery for treatment rather than diagnosis of endometriosis.About HerAnova LifesciencesHerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a leading life sciences company dedicated to advancing innovative solutions for endometriosis, infertility and other critical unmet needs in women's health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology.Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates globally on its research, development, and commercialization initiatives. For more information, visit .

Julia Weilman

HerAnova Lifesciences

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HerAnovaTM to Present Expanded Validation Data on HerResolveTM Endometriosis Blood Test at Global Webinar News Provided By HerAnova Lifesciences November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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