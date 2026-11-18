This award was announced following a pitch competition at the Defense Industrial Base Accelerator (DIBX) in Philadelphia.

Project will advance autonomous fuel distribution and reduce risk to military personnel

- Kurt Bruck, Vice President

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neya Systems, the leading provider of off-road autonomy and mission orchestration software, has been awarded a $5.9 million contract to deliver large-scale autonomous fuel delivery vehicles to the U.S. Department of War.

Along with its collaborators, Textron Systems and AM General, Neya will deliver an integrated system of autonomous uncrewed ground and surface vehicles to enable fuel distribution over long distances while reducing reliance on vulnerable crewed logistics convoys. The solution combines Neya's N-DriveTM autonomy stack with its Mission Planning and Management System (MPMS), a multi-asset mission orchestration solution, enabling a single operator to oversee and manage a decentralized fleet of vehicles with minimal intervention.

“Autonomous logistics can fundamentally enhance how fuel is moved in contested environments,” said Kurt Bruck, vice president, Neya Systems.“By combining autonomous vehicles with intelligent multi-asset mission orchestration, we can help reduce the exposure to Soldiers while creating a more resilient and flexible approach to fuel distribution.”

Long-distance fuel distribution missions currently depend on large vehicle convoys, which become a prime target for attack, creating significant risk to operations and personnel. The autonomous system is designed to provide an alternative by separating the logistics fleet across multiple autonomous platforms and enabling centralized supervision by a single operator.

MPMS will be used to orchestrate a fleet of Textron Systems TSUNAMI® uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and AM General's uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), each equipped with auxiliary fuel tanks. After being loaded with fuel, the USVs will autonomously navigate routes with ranges of more than 100 nautical miles to a shore transfer station. The fuel will then be distributed among several UGVs, creating redundancy and allowing operations to continue even if an individual vehicle is attacked, disabled, or otherwise removed from service.

This award was announced following a pitch competition at the Defense Industrial Base Accelerator (DIBX), which took place August 25-26 in Philadelphia. The Defense Industrial Base brings together government, industry, innovators, and investors to identify and accelerate technologies addressing critical defense and industrial-base challenges.



ABOUT NEYA SYSTEMS

Neya Systems, a division of Applied Research Associates, is committed to advancing the field of uncrewed systems through the development and integration of cutting-edge technologies and expertise in autonomy, computer vision, cybersecurity, and general uncrewed systems development and deployment. Our team of experts is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that help our customers meet their mission goals. To learn more about Neya Systems, visit neyarobotics and follow us on LinkedIn.

TSUNAMI is a registered trademark of Textron Systems Corporation.

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Neya Systems Wins $6M Large-Scale Autonomous Fuel Distribution Contract News Provided By Neya Systems November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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