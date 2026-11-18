70 Years, and the Best Work Is Still Ahead

From a single bag machine in Atlanta to one of North America's largest packaging companies, Printpack marks 7 decades of innovation, growth, and partnership.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printpack, one of North America's largest and most diversified packaging companies, celebrates its 70th anniversary. Founded on September 27, 1956, by J. Erskine Love, Jr. in Fulton County, Georgia, Printpack has grown from a one-person operation into a company of more than 3,000 associates serving over 300 customers, including dozens of Fortune 500 brands, across the United States and Mexico.Over seven decades, Printpack has expanded through strategic additions and investments, including several acquisitions, entry into medical packaging in 2010, and a recent expansion into pet care packaging at its Bloomington, Indiana facility. Through a structured innovation process developed alongside its customers, Printpack helps brands accelerate growth, strengthen consumer preference, and bring differentiated packaging solutions to market. The company's Printpack PreserveTM portfolio has positioned it as a recognized leader in sustainable packaging, earning multiple awards from the Flexible Packaging Association for innovation."Seventy years is a strong foundation, but what excites me most is what's ahead," said Jimmy Love, Chairman and CEO. "The people who work here are the reason we lead, and that won't change."Printpack continues to operate on the founding philosophy established by J. Erskine Love, Jr., guided by five responsibilities to associates, customers, suppliers, stockholders, and communities.Read the full 70th anniversary announcement ➔

Paula Moreno, Marketing Manager

Printpack

+1 404-460-7000

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Printpack Celebrates 70 Years as One of North America's Largest Packaging Companies News Provided By Printpack November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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