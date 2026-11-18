Valo GNSS Accessory

Compatible with USB-C iPhone and iPad

Juniper Rugged: IP65-Rated

The USB-C receiver runs on power from the connected device and supplies high-accuracy positions to apps on iOS and iPadOS.

- Brittany Johnson, Product Manager

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Juniper Systems introduced Valo, an external GNSS accessory for iPhone and iPad that provides sub-decimeter positioning accuracy. Valo connects over USB-C and is powered by the host device, so it has no internal battery. Compatible mapping and data collection apps on the device can use its position data.

Built-in smartphone positioning is typically accurate to several meters, which limits its use for tasks such as asset inventory, boundary mapping and repeat site visits. External receivers that close that gap are commonly sold to full-time GIS professionals. Juniper Systems offers Valo for a broader group, including field staff who want to collect location data without excessive equipment and recreational users who need to return to precise locations.

Key specifications:

.Compatibility: iPhone and iPad, connected via USB-C

.Accuracy: sub-meter to sub-decimeter

.Power: drawn from the connected device; no internal battery

.Software: supplies location data to compatible third-party iOS and iPadOS apps

“Many jobs and recreational activities don't revolve around mapping, but they still require better location accuracy than what an iPhone or iPad can provide,” said Brittany Johnson, Product Manager at Juniper Systems.“We designed Valo to be battery-free and easy to use, so people can plug it in and start mapping with apps they already know."

Valo's ease-of-use and iOS compatibility make it ideal for applications including utility and municipal asset mapping, agricultural sampling and site documentation, as well as recreational uses such as managing corner crossings, marking hunting stands, fishing locations and foraging sites.

Nate Holman, Vice President and General Manager of Geospatial at Juniper Systems, said the company is seeing interest from users outside its traditional GIS customer base.“We're hearing from utility crews, agricultural advisors and landowners, as well as recreational users, who want more accurate positions than their phone provides on its own,” Nate said.“Valo is our first receiver that aligns well with those, GIS adjacent, and occasional users.”

Pricing and availability

Valo is available now. Full specifications and pricing information are available at

About Juniper Systems

Juniper Systems, based in Logan, Utah, designs and manufactures rugged handheld computers, tablets and GNSS receivers for professionals who collect data in demanding field environments. Its products, including the Geode GNSS receiver line, are used worldwide in GIS, natural resources, utilities, agriculture and more. Learn more at junipersys.

Michelle Brown

Juniper Systems

+1 435-753-1881

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Juniper Systems Introduces Valo, a Sub-Decimeter GNSS Accessory for iPhone and iPad News Provided By Juniper Systems November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Electronics Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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