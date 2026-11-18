The Taylor Entertainment Inc team of face painters, balloon twisters and caricature artists serving Orange County, Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

A balloon crown and face painting design at a Taylor Entertainment Inc birthday party booking in Orange County.

A Taylor Entertainment Inc caricature artist drawing a guest at a park birthday party in Orange County.

Face painting, balloon twisting, and caricatures across Orange County and LA, with package prices and discounts shown up front and eight free planning guides.

- Taylor Wasserman, owner, Taylor Entertainment IncLA PALMA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taylor Entertainment Inc, a party entertainment company serving Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire, has rebuilt its website around a question the industry normally answers only after a phone call or a booking form: what will this cost? The new site shows a price for 13,249 combinations of services and lengths it offers, with the discount already applied and the saving stated in dollars and as a percentage, checks by ZIP code whether a travel fee applies to an event address, and hosts eight free planning guides written from more than 15 years of collective experience across backyard birthday parties, school carnivals, city festivals, and stadium events.The price and the discount are published on the home pageA visitor can pick up to four services, set how long each one is booked for, and a single price appears on the page with the discount already applied. Directly beneath it the page states what that booking saves in dollars and as a percentage, against the standard hourly rate for each service booked on its own. There is no cart, no call, and no forced form to get the quote you are looking for. No commitment until a deposit is paid.Every one of the 13,249 prices on the site was set by hand. The site looks up a price rather than calculating one. They cover a la carte rates, two-service combinations, and three-service and four-service combinations. One hour for one artist is tiered: $135, $185, or $195 depending on the service; a quote can go up to 10 hours per artist. Custom quotes are still available since there are endless variations."Most people planning a party are doing it for the first time, and they're trying to figure out which services to hire and whether it fits in their budget before they're ready to talk to anybody. Respecting our clients' limited time, we don't force them to fill out a form or make a phone call to get the information they need to make decisions. Our prices are real quotes, so people can review them before they ever get in touch." - Taylor Wasserman, owner, Taylor Entertainment IncFind out about travel fees before the formA search box on the home page asks for the ZIP code where the event will be held and answers whether a travel fee applies there. 188 ZIP codes are confirmed as carrying no travel fee, and 1,366 Southern California ZIP codes are mapped. Outside the no-fee list, the site says a fee may apply rather than naming a figure, because travel is charged per artist and depends on how long they are hired for (sometimes it is waived).Free planning guides, written for helping the host not selling themThe new blog currently carries eight guides aimed at helping the host navigate the entertainment planning process. They cover when to start the entertainment; what order each service should go in and why; must-haves for an elementary school carnival or fall festival; advice for cities planning entertainment for a community festival; how to plan a child's birthday party for maximal smiles; why a host would hire a face painter; why a host would hire a balloon twister; what booking through an agency means; and what both the company and the host need from each other for a smooth event day.The hunting and the vetting are already doneThe company started as a single face painter in 2010, trained at Disneyland, and incorporated as Taylor Entertainment Inc in 2015. They now book from a roster of more than 60 independent artists, each one found and vetted by owner Taylor Wasserman, and hold a five-star Yelp rating from more than 500 reviews. Their professional face painters and caricature artists are either Disneyland- or Knott's Berry Farm-trained."We've been doing this since 2010, and the same questions come up week after week from people organizing their kids' birthday parties, school festivals, or big city events. When to start, how many artists, pros and cons of each service, what venues require, and so on. So I am really excited about the blog and sharing our collective knowledge with the general public to empower people with information that will help ensure lasting memories without the stress and avoidable mishaps." - Taylor Wasserman, owner, Taylor Entertainment IncAbout Taylor Entertainment IncTaylor Entertainment Inc is a boutique party entertainment company based in La Palma, California, serving Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire. They offer Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Caricatures, Glitter Tattoos, Handprint Painting, Henna Tattoos, Kids Fancy Nails, and Wash Away Color Hair Spray for birthday parties, school events, city and community festivals, corporate events, and stadium events. The company has operated since 2010 and was incorporated in 2015. More at TaylorEntertainmentinc.

Taylor Wasserman

Taylor Entertainment Inc

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Orange County Party Entertainment: Build Your Own Package and See the Discounted Price News Provided By Taylor Entertainment Inc November 18, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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