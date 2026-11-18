James Prendamano, New Mexico business leader and author of A Deep Dive into a Shallow Pool, is leading an effort to identify practical ways to expedite refilling Elephant Butte Reservoir and establish a sustainable year-round water level.

Vast stretches of exposed lakebed reveal the severity of declining water levels at Elephant Butte Reservoir on Aug. 31, 2026, when the lake had fallen to approximately 1.4% of capacity.

The San Acacia Diversion Dam and the tools to deliver water to the lake sit idle in August 2026. The Low Flow Conveyance Channel beside the river was built to carry 2,000 cubic feet of water per second to Elephant Butte Reservoir.

State lawmakers, water agencies and private-sector leaders explore solutions with research and proposals from Sierra County businessman James Prendamano.

- James PrendamanoELEPHANT BUTTE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Mexico entered 2026 with a 132,000-acre-foot water delivery deficit under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact, leaving just 68,000 acre-feet before reaching the agreement's 200,000-acre-foot limit. As the New Mexico 2027 state legislative session approaches, public officials and private-sector leaders are discussing ways to improve Rio Grande water deliveries and reduce the risk of another costly dispute with Texas.The Bureau of Reclamation warns that reaching the Compact's limit would violate Article VI. The warning comes less than six months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a separate 13-year Rio Grande water lawsuit that reportedly cost New Mexico more than $35 million. The settlement left the state's existing Compact delivery obligations unchanged.Sierra County businessman James Prendamano, acting as a private citizen and not on behalf of any board on which he serves, is leading a private-sector effort to develop solutions in cooperation with state lawmakers, water agencies and other organizations.Under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact, New Mexico's water deliveries to Texas are measured when water reaches Elephant Butte Reservoir, not when it is later released from the dam. Prendamano's work focuses on improving coordination, establishing measurable delivery goals and identifying projects that could bring more water into the reservoir.Prendamano has published three extensive research reports examining the Rio Grande's water-management system, including the roles of 61 government agencies, water districts and relevant groups. The reports have been distributed to nearly every New Mexico legislator. He reports having more than 40 substantive discussions with lawmakers, agencies and related organizations about potential solutions."I've talked with legislators, water officials and business owners who know this river from different perspectives," Prendamano said. "There's plenty of expertise to work with. I'd like us to agree on the steps we can take now and measure how much more water actually reaches Elephant Butte."Those discussions are helping shape a proposal for the 2027 Legislature that would strengthen the Interstate Stream Commission's role in coordinating water deliveries. Prendamano recommends an independent director, additional commission representation for agriculture, recreation and business, and monthly public reports on water deliveries, reservoir storage and spending. The proposal would protect existing water rights and tribal sovereignty.His plan also calls for an initial $25 million investment to improve river channels and remove invasive vegetation between San Acacia and Elephant Butte. The proposed work targets at least 37,500 additional acre-feet of water reaching the reservoir annually, subject to technical review and verification of actual water savings.The challenge extends beyond meeting the state's Compact obligations. Despite above-normal snowpack in some recent years and New Mexico recording its second-wettest September on record in 2026, Elephant Butte Reservoir continues to experience substantial fluctuations in water levels.The reservoir fell to 1.4% of capacity in July, its lowest level since 1971. Recent rainfall increased storage to 166,586 acre-feet, approximately 8% of capacity, as of Nov. 5, according to provisional Bureau of Reclamation data.The extended periods of low water levels have serious economic consequences. On Aug. 7, the Sierra County Commission declared a local disaster and formally requested state and federal emergency assistance, citing declining tourism, restricted recreational access and economic losses affecting local businesses and communities.Low lake levels also put pressure on the State Parks Division's ability to fund operations. "We are expected to raise 75% of our operating budget," State Parks Director Toby Velásquez said in 2024. A summary of his Oct. 14 presentation to the Elephant Butte City Council reported summer visitation falling from approximately 450,000 to 175,000 and then 154,000 over three summers. Statewide concession revenue also declined 12%. With so much of the division's budget dependent on revenue it generates, falling visitation can affect its ability to maintain park operations and facilities.Prendamano believes continued cooperation among public agencies and private-sector leaders can help improve water deliveries, protect the state's Compact obligations and support the communities, businesses and agriculture that depend on the Rio Grande.His three reports, A Deep Dive into a Shallow Pool, One River, One Owner and Next Steps: A Call to Action, provide research and recommendations for consideration as lawmakers prepare for the legislative session beginning Jan. 19.James Prendamano is available for interviews. All three research reports are available to journalists upon request. Contact Patrick Pharris (702) 491-7464 or... to schedule an interview.

Patrick Pharris

PreReal Investments

+1 702-491-7464

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New Mexico's Rio Grande Compact Deficit Prompts Call for Public-Private Water Plan News Provided By Pharris Media, Inc. November 18, 2026, 13:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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