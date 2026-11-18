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Greater Southern announces its 2026 holiday campaign featuring premium game room and home entertainment products in Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia.

- David Piha

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Greater Southern Game Room & Patio today announced its 2026 holiday season campaign, an in-store and online initiative highlighting premium game room and home entertainment products for holiday hosting and family gatherings.

Greater Southern offers game room design services through its Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia, showrooms, along with delivery and installation for qualifying purchases.

“Some of the best holiday memories happen at home, whether it's a friendly game of pool or a movie with the whole family,” said David Piha, president of Greater Southern Game Room & Patio.“At Greater Southern, we help customers create spaces that bring people together during the holidays and that they'll continue to enjoy long after the season ends.”

Greater Southern's premium game room products include pool tables, poker tables, arcade games, bars, barstools and other furnishings for home recreation and entertaining. Its home theater seating provides additional options for family movie nights and seasonal gatherings.

Customers can explore products online or visit Greater Southern's showrooms in Atlanta and Alpharetta. The Atlanta showroom is located at 1465 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30318. The Alpharetta showroom is located at 7691 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022.

Product availability, delivery lead times and installation schedules vary. Customers should contact Greater Southern to confirm fulfillment options and timing for holiday purchases.

For product information and showroom details, visit .

About Greater Southern Game Room & Patio

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio is a family-owned and operated retailer serving residential and commercial customers with game room products, home entertainment furnishings and outdoor living furniture. With showrooms in Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia, the company offers pool tables, game room furniture, patio furnishings and related accessories, along with game room design services.

The company's history in the recreation industry dates back decades, including the establishment of Greater Southern Distributing in Atlanta in 1964.

Media Contact

Greater Southern Game Room & Patio

+1 678-240-0007

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Greater Southern Launches 2026 Holiday Season Campaign Featuring Premium Game Room and Home Entertainment Products News Provided By Hughes Media November 18, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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