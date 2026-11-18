Greg Shonholz Headshot

Technology industry veteran brings 20 years of experience to expand ARG's Managing Partner organization and extend its proven advisory model nationwide.

- Greg Shonholz, VP, Head of Growth, ARGMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARG, a leading technology advisory and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Greg Shonholz as Vice President, Head of Growth. Shonholz will lead ARG's Managing Partner sales organization, focusing on accelerating organic growth, attracting and developing enterprise sales talent, and expanding the company's national presence.The appointment supports ARG's strategy to bring its established technology advisory model to more enterprise clients nationwide. For more than 35 years, ARG has invested in the technical expertise, project management capabilities, and ongoing support that enable its Managing Partners to help clients navigate complex technology decisions, optimize costs, reduce risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes.Shonholz brings 20 years of experience across enterprise technology sales, business development, channel leadership, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development at ePlus, where he focused on expanding agency business with enterprise clients globally. Previously, he held sales and channel leadership positions at 8x8, Evolve IP, Masergy, and XO Communications.Throughout his career, Shonholz has worked closely with enterprise sales organizations, technology advisors, and global technology providers to develop go-to-market strategies, strengthen strategic partnerships, and drive revenue growth.“For more than 35 years, ARG has built its reputation by delivering exceptional value to enterprise clients,” said Mike Shonholz, CEO of ARG.“Our Managing Partners are supported by deep technical expertise, hands-on project management, and ongoing client support that help organizations reduce complexity, lower costs and risk, and achieve better technology outcomes. We've spent decades investing in the people, capabilities, and infrastructure behind that experience. Greg brings the leadership and industry relationships to help us attract exceptional talent, accelerate our national expansion, and bring the ARG experience to more enterprise clients.”As Vice President, Head of Growth, Shonholz will focus on expanding ARG's Managing Partner organization, recruiting and developing experienced enterprise sales professionals, and strengthening the resources and processes that support their success. His leadership will help ARG scale its national sales organization while maintaining the service quality, accountability, and client-first approach that have long differentiated the company.“Having spent much of my career working alongside technology advisors and enterprise sales teams, I've seen firsthand what separates the most successful organizations,” said Greg Shonholz.“It starts with understanding clients' business challenges, building lasting relationships, and having the expertise and resources to deliver meaningful results. ARG has spent decades building that foundation. I'm excited to help attract exceptional talent, expand our reach, and bring the value of ARG's model to more enterprise clients.”Shonholz's appointment is part of ARG's broader growth strategy, combining organic expansion with strategic acquisitions. As ARG extends its national reach, the company remains focused on delivering the objective guidance, technical expertise, and comprehensive client support that have defined its approach for more than three decades.About ARGARG is a leading technology advisory and consulting firm that helps enterprise and public sector organizations simplify technology decisions, optimize costs, and reduce the operational burden on their internal teams. Combining objective guidance with deep technical expertise, comprehensive project management, and ongoing support, ARG helps clients modernize their technology, reduce complexity and risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more than 35 years, ARG has built lasting client relationships through a commitment to exceptional service, accountability, and delivering meaningful client value.

Elizabeth Rotchford

ARG

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ARG Names Greg Shonholz Vice President, Head of Growth, to Accelerate National Expansion News Provided By Marketri November 18, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology



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