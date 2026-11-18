Call for Papers - AIPost

Journal of Generative AI in Public Sector Invites Researchers to Contribute to March 2027 Special Issue on Securing Software Supply Chains in the Age of AI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AmericanAI) announced a new call for scholarly research through its Journal of Generative AI in Public Sector (AIPOST), a peer-reviewed, open-access publication dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence research and its applications in government, national security, and public institutions.

The journal is inviting submissions for its March 2027 special issue, "Security of Software Supply Chains," addressing one of the most consequential cybersecurity and national security challenges facing governments and enterprises.

Software Supply Chains: An Emerging National Security Challenge

Modern governments and enterprises depend on increasingly complex software ecosystems involving commercial vendors, open-source components, cloud infrastructure, third-party libraries, AI models, and autonomous agents.

A vulnerability in a single software component can propagate across thousands of interconnected organizations, potentially compromising critical infrastructure, defense systems, financial institutions, and government operations.

"Software supply chains have become a critical component of national security," said Dr. Al Naqvi, Founder and CEO of AmericanAI. "As artificial intelligence becomes embedded into software development and enterprise operations, we must fundamentally reconsider how software supply chains are secured, monitored, and governed. The consequences of failure extend far beyond individual applications."

The March 2027 issue will explore how AI, cybersecurity engineering, and emerging technologies can help address these vulnerabilities.

Call for Papers: March 2027 Special Issue

Theme: Security of Software Supply Chains - Emerging Threats, AI Architectures, and National Security

AmericanAI invites original research, technical studies, policy analyses, and practical case studies addressing topics including:

- Software Supply Chain Risk Management: Multitier software dependencies, vendor risks, vulnerabilities, and systemic exposure.

- SBOM and Software Provenance: Software Bills of Materials, component traceability, dependency analysis, and continuous assurance.

- AI-Powered Cybersecurity: AI agents, graph intelligence, predictive models, and automated vulnerability identification.

- Security of AI Software Supply Chains: Foundation models, model dependencies, training data, AI-generated code, and agentic software security.

- Secure Software Engineering: Secure development pipelines, code integrity, software assurance, and supply chain attack prevention.

- National Security and Critical Infrastructure: Software supply chain resilience in defense, government, energy, transportation, and other mission-critical systems.

- Governance and Standards: Software supply chain security frameworks, regulatory requirements, procurement standards, and risk accountability.

Submissions should emphasize original research, technical rigor, practical relevance, and implications for public sector or national security organizations.

Bridging Scientific Research and Public Sector Applications

The Journal of Generative AI in Public Sector provides an international platform connecting AI researchers, cybersecurity specialists, government professionals, policymakers, and technology practitioners. The journal accepts original research articles, review papers, policy analyses, technical notes, and practice-oriented case studies. Manuscripts undergo editorial evaluation and double-blind peer review. All accepted articles are published through an open-access model, making research freely available to academic institutions, government organizations, and industry professionals.

"Our goal is to bring serious scientific research into the hands of those responsible for securing and transforming critical government systems," said Dr. Naqvi. "AI research must move beyond algorithms and demonstrations to address the fundamental problems affecting national security, economic resilience, and public trust."

Submission Information

Special Issue: Security of Software Supply Chains

Target Publication: March 2027 (Q1 2027)

Journal: Journal of Generative AI in Public Sector (AIPOST)

ISSN: 2995-6366 (Online)

Website:

Submission Portal: /index/aipost/about/submissions

Editorial Inquiries:...

Researchers and practitioners are encouraged to submit manuscripts through the journal's online submission system and identify the March 2027 special issue in their submission correspondence. Authors may contact the editorial office for submission timetable information.

About the Journal of Generative AI in Public Sector

Published under the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence, AIPOST is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal focused on the research, governance, implementation, and societal impact of generative artificial intelligence in government and public service. The journal connects advances in artificial intelligence with practical challenges in public administration, cybersecurity, national security, healthcare, education, and critical infrastructure.

About AmericanAI

Founded in 2016, the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence is an AI research, education, and professional standards organization focused on advancing artificial intelligence across commercial, government, and national security applications. Its research includes transformer architectures, world models, graph-based AI, multi-agent systems, autonomous intelligence, and Large Signals Models.

American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Website:

Journal:

Email:...

Marya Naqvi

AmericanAI

+1 202-823-7444

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AmericanAI Announces AI Research Journal and Calls for Papers on Software Supply Chain Security News Provided By AmericanAI November 18, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.