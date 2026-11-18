Unseen 1982 archive photo of 1980s Miami drug kingpin Louis Ippolito, the subject of the upcoming true-crime feature "The Big Rush."

George Parra, executive producer of "American Hustle" and "The Descendants," has joined the Brian A. Miller true-crime action-adventure "The Big Rush."

Brian A. Miller, writer and director of the upcoming true-crime action-adventure "The Big Rush," charting the rise of 1980s Miami drug kingpin Louis Ippolito.

Proposed cover art for "The Big Rush" created by Elena Ippolito, capturing the 1980s Miami Vice era of her husband, drug cartel kingpin Louis Ippolito.

Miller holds exclusive life-story rights and 1,000+ interview hours with Louis Ippolito, giving the film firsthand access to Miami's high-rolling smuggling era.

- George Parra, Producer "The Big Rush"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- George Parra, an executive producer of "American Hustle," has joined "The Big Rush," an action-adventure feature written and directed by Brian A. Miller, about Louis Ippolito and his brother Joey, whose rise through the marijuana-smuggling underworld of the 1970s and '80s Miami made them notorious figures of the era.Inspired by Louis Ippolito's memoir "Just One More Load," the film draws on court records, news archives and more than 1,000 hours of interviews Miller recorded with Louis. Miller holds exclusive life-story rights to Louis Ippolito's story for the project, giving the feature firsthand access to the account behind the screenplay.The producer attachment comes as the Ippolito name returns to national attention following an Oct. 18 investigation by The New York Times and the Nov. 1 premiere of Peacock's two-part documentary series "O.J.'s Accomplice." The documentary examines contested allegations concerning Joey Ippolito and the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. "The Big Rush" is a separate, independent film about the brothers' earlier smuggling enterprise; it does not dramatize the Simpson murder case and is not affiliated with Peacock or the documentary.From 2022 to 2024, Miller relocated to Miami to research and develop the feature. He met Louis Ippolito at his home on weekends, recording the characters, operations and firsthand details of a stranger-than-fiction criminal enterprise. Their conversations also explored the trials, convictions, federal pursuit under the Kingpin Statute and how Louis says he maneuvered against investigators trying to bring him down.The screenplay unfolds among a blue-collar family man turned smuggling kingpin, a risk-taking brother who chose a darker path, a charismatic Colombian supplier, a Yale-educated fixer, a used-car salesman with a powder habit and DEA agents determined to stop the operation. Set against the glittering excess of Miami and Los Angeles in the 1970s and '80s, the film treats the years before the arrests not as a footnote, but as the heart of the story. Miller envisions a "Great Gatsby"-inspired visual atmosphere; Louis' wife, artist Elena Ippolito, created the proposed cover art."The headlines brought the Ippolito name back. Brian already had the story," Parra said. "He spent years with Louis hearing firsthand how two brothers built a marijuana-smuggling empire in 1970s Miami while federal agents tried to stop them. The money, the characters, the sheer audacity - that is the movie I want to produce.""Most crime stories begin with the arrest. I wanted to understand what made the years before it feel like the ride of their lives," Miller said. "I spent weekends with Louis in Miami recording the people, the risks and the close calls. That firsthand account is the heart of 'The Big Rush.'""Brian did not come looking for a headline. He came to Miami, sat with me weekend after weekend and asked what those years were really like - the money, the risks, the people and the consequences. I gave him my life-story rights because he took the time to hear the whole story," Louis Ippolito said.Miller previously directed the action thrillers "Reprisal," starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo, and "Backtrace," starring Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine. Parra is an executive producer of "American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook" and Gore Verbinski's "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die." He co-produced "Sideways" and "The Descendants."The producers are in active discussions with distributors. The producing agreement bringing George Parra aboard "The Big Rush" was negotiated for Sky Harbor Films LLC by entertainment attorney Jason M. Russell of Jacobson Russell Saltz Nassim & de la Torre LLP, and for Parra by Phil Rosen of Rosen Law Group. Louis Ippolito is represented by attorney Larry Miller.Official Website:Press & Media Inquiries:

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'American Hustle' Producer George Parra Joins Brian A. Miller's 'The Big Rush' about Miami Kingpin Louis Ippolito News Provided By EPEC Media November 18, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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