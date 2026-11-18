Recognition follows 144% revenue growth and expansion of RepData's research technology, including the launch of its Verified Intelligence Platform

- Patrick Stokes, Founder and CEO of RepData

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RepData, a provider of end-to-end research and insights technology with integrated data quality verification, has been named to the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM, ranking No. 349 among the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. RepData achieved 144% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, earning recognition for the second consecutive year.

RepData's growth reflects its expansion from survey sample sourcing and fraud prevention into a broader research and insights technology business. Through strategic acquisitions and product development, the company has expanded the customers and research needs it can serve, culminating in the November launch of its Verified Intelligence Platform (VIP). The quality-led, end-to-end platform connects research design, global respondent sourcing, data quality verification and analysis in one system, with options for self-service research, individual technologies and fully managed research services.

“Growth at this pace requires making some big decisions about where to invest and what kind of company you want to build,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO and Founder of RepData.“We've been deliberate about bringing the right people and technologies together, while staying close to what our customers need. Being recognized by Deloitte for a second year is a great acknowledgment of the work our team has put into building this business.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2026 ranking marks RepData's second consecutive appearance on the list, following its No. 363 ranking in 2025.

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing public and private technology companies in North America. Award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that contributes significantly to operating revenue, have been in business for at least four years and meet Deloitte's revenue and growth requirements.

About RepData

RepData helps businesses make high-stakes decisions with confidence through verified research, advanced technology and human expertise. Its Verified Intelligence Platform (VIP) provides an end-to-end solution for designing, conducting and analyzing research, with data quality verification integrated at every step of the process. RepData works with enterprise and mid-market businesses, research agencies and technology platforms, offering flexible options for teams conducting research across a range of business functions, including self-service research, individual technology solutions and fully managed research services. Learn more at .

Michelle Andre

Andre Marketing

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RepData named to 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for second consecutive year News Provided By Andre Marketing & Design November 18, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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