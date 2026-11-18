Chronic Pain

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The Business Research Company's Chronic Pain Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic pain market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by an increasing number of patients and advancements in treatment options. As the understanding and management of chronic pain improve globally, this market is set to expand further over the coming years. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, major regional trends, and the factors shaping this industry's future.

Market Size Growth Expectations in the Chronic Pain Market

The chronic pain market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from a valuation of $84.66 billion in 2025 to $91.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, increasing cases of neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain, broader availability of pain relief medications, enhanced clinical awareness of chronic pain, and the expansion of specialized pain clinics. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $127.4 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 8.6%. This future increase is driven by rising demand for personalized pain treatments, wider adoption of bioelectronic devices, growth in telehealth-enabled pain services, greater focus on alternatives to opioids, and increased investment in pain research.

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Factors Behind the Rising Demand in the Chronic Pain Market

One of the primary factors propelling the chronic pain market is the high and growing number of individuals suffering from persistent pain lasting beyond normal healing periods. These patients typically endure pain for more than three months, creating a substantial need for effective pain management solutions such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This demand encourages innovation and development within the industry. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that approximately 4.0 million Australians-about 16% of the population-were living with back problems in 2022. By 2023, back issues had become the third leading cause of disease burden in Australia, accounting for 4.3% of the nation's total disease burden.

The Impact of Chronic Pain Prevalence on Market Growth

Further evidence of chronic pain's impact comes from global projections. According to a February 2024 report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the number of neck pain cases worldwide is expected to reach 269 million by 2050, with estimates ranging between 219 and 322 million. Such high prevalence underscores the growing demand for advanced pain management options and supports the robust growth forecast for the chronic pain market.

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Regional Overview of the Chronic Pain Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the chronic pain market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Chronic Pain Market Report Covers Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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