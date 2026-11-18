MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Gujarat's eight major tourist and religious destinations recorded more than 38 lakh visitors during the nine-day Diwali period from November 6 to 14, with Dwarka witnessing the highest year-on-year growth of 128.8 per cent, according to state government figures.

The footfall marked a significant increase compared with the corresponding nine-day Diwali period last year, reflecting a rise in visitors to the state's pilgrimage centres, heritage sites and tourism attractions.

Dwarka Temple recorded 9.75 lakh visitors, registering a 128.8 per cent increase over last year. Ambaji Temple, Gabbar Hill and the ropeway collectively attracted more than 11.95 lakh visitors, a growth of 48.9 per cent.

Somnath Temple received over 9.12 lakh visitors, recording a 43.9 per cent increase. Among other destinations, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia welcomed more than 5.57 lakh visitors, marking a 32.35 per cent rise.

Nadabet, the border tourism destination, recorded over 37,000 visitors, an increase of 54.1 per cent, while the Girnar ropeway witnessed more than 48,800 visitors, registering a growth of 25.3 per cent.

The heritage town of Vadnagar attracted over 62,000 visitors during the period, while the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj received more than 25,000 visitors.

The figures cover eight major tourist and religious destinations across Gujarat and include domestic as well as international visitors.

The increase was recorded during the festive period, when pilgrimage centres and tourist attractions across the state witnessed a surge in visitor numbers.

The state government attributed the rise in footfall to the expansion of tourism infrastructure, improved facilities at pilgrimage centres and arrangements aimed at making destinations more accessible and visitor-friendly.

The Tourism Department has been developing facilities at major religious and tourist sites under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also oversees the state's tourism portfolio.

The latest figures underline the growing visitor numbers at Gujarat's religious destinations as well as its newer tourism attractions, including Nadabet, the Statue of Unity and Smritivan.