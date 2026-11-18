MENAFN - IANS) Hassan (Karnataka), Nov 18 (IANS) The Karnataka Forest Department on Wednesday resumed its operation to drive wild elephants away from residential areas in Hassan district following two fatal elephant attacks within three days.

However, the operation has turned into a challenge for forest officials, as the wild elephants are refusing to move deeper into the forest.

Seven trained and tamed elephants from the Bikkodu Elephant Training Camp are being deployed to drive away wild elephants from residential areas covering around 40 to 50 villages located along the forest fringes.

The operation, which began on Tuesday, was suspended after a three-hour exercise failed to produce the desired results.

It resumed on Wednesday morning, with forest personnel attempting to drive wild elephants away from Chowdaahalli towards Gagaboranahalli in Belur taluk.

During Tuesday's operation, the wild elephants moved barely 200 metres before returning to their original location, making it difficult for the forest staff to push them towards the forest.

The authorities are now facing the challenge of moving the animals away from human habitations without triggering further conflict.

The operation is being conducted using trained elephants from the Bikkodu camp, with the Forest Department hoping that the tamed elephants will help guide the wild herds away from residential areas.

The renewed operation comes amid mounting tension in Belur taluk following two deaths caused by elephant attacks within three days.

On Monday, 55-year-old Hafeez-Ur-Rehman was killed by a wild elephant at Nagenahalli village while reportedly travelling to work at a coffee estate.

Earlier, on November 14, a woman, Jayamma, was killed in a similar attack.

The incidents triggered protests by villagers and farmers' organisations, who demanded a permanent solution to the growing human-elephant conflict.

Following the first fatality, the Forest Department had assured villagers that elephants entering residential areas would be driven back into the forests. However, Monday's incident renewed public anger over the department's inability to prevent further attacks.

Following the developments, the Forest Department has prepared plan to relocate 56 wild elephants from the Hassan region to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district.

The proposal, however, has triggered strong opposition from residents of Chikkamagaluru, particularly those from the Sringeri Assembly constituency.

The Forest Department has made preparations at the Bikkodu Elephant Camp in Belur for the proposed operation.

Senior forest officials have performed rituals for the trained elephants before their deployment on Tuesday.

The tamed elephant Prashanth is leading the team, while eight additional trained elephants from the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp are also expected to join the operation.

However, residents of the Sringeri constituency, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jeevaraj, have opposed the proposed shifting of elephants to Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and demanded that the state government withdraw the decision.

BJP MP from the Chikkamagaluru-Udupi Lok Sabha constituency, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, also expressed concern over the proposal and sought the intervention of the Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He questioned the rationale behind shifting elephants out of the region only to bring an equivalent number back after claiming that 50 to 60 elephants had already been relocated.

Residents alleged that the Hassan district administration was attempting to transfer its elephant-related problems to Chikkamagaluru district instead of finding a permanent solution.

"Even cattle do not go where we ask them to, so how can we expect elephants to do so? Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district is nearly 100 km from Belur. Is it child's play to drive 50 elephants over a distance of 100 km?" they asked.

They warned that the proposed operation could create serious problems for residents of N.R. Pura taluk and other parts of Chikkamagaluru district.

They also added that the ongoing period was crucial for arecanut and coffee harvesting, when thousands of workers would be employed in plantations.

They questioned who would take responsibility if elephant movements during the operation resulted in accidents.

Demanding that the elephants be captured and relocated instead of being driven away, residents of Mudigere taluk warned that the proposed move could eventually create similar problems for their elected representatives.

The leaders cautioned that the BJP would launch an agitation if the state government failed to withdraw its decision.