MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: The UAE's new price transparency initiative could reshape competition in the grocery sector, giving consumers greater visibility over everyday prices while putting pressure on retailers to remain competitive, according to Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Amazon has become the first online retailer to join the Ministry of Economy and Tourism's Essential Goods Prices Platform, which allows consumers to compare prices for 33 everyday items across 12 supermarkets. The move introduces direct comparisons between online and in-store prices, making it easier for shoppers to identify more affordable options.

The initiative comes as food prices continue to rise. According to Dubai Statistics, food and beverage inflation increased from 7.39% in August to 8.05% in September, before reaching 9.09% in October. Prices for vegetables and pulses rose by 26% year on year, adding further pressure on household budgets.

Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro, said:“When an online store and a supermarket post the price of the same bag of rice side by side, shoppers can see the cheapest option in seconds, and stores lose room to raise prices quietly.”

Despite the growth of e-commerce, physical stores continue to dominate grocery shopping in the UAE. According to the US Department of Agriculture's October 2026 Retail Foods Annual report, online channels account for approximately 8% of UAE grocery sales, compared with 68% for supermarkets and hypermarkets.

While Amazon has offered groceries in the UAE for years, its participation in the government platform could increase competition by making price differences between online and physical retailers more visible.

Recent financial results also highlight the pressure facing grocery businesses. Lulu reported a 19% decline in third-quarter net income as higher input costs affected margins, while food supplier Agthia faced increased packaging and freight expenses. Meanwhile, Spinneys maintained a gross margin of approximately 41%, demonstrating how retailers are managing cost pressures differently.

Greater price transparency could make it harder for retailers to pass rising costs on to consumers, particularly as shoppers become more aware of competing offers.

The impact will depend on how widely consumers use the platform and whether more retailers participate. Prices for nine essential food categories, including rice, eggs and bread, already require government approval before increases can be introduced. However, wider price comparisons could encourage stronger competition across other categories, particularly fresh produce.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism plans to expand participation among online retailers. If major delivery platforms such as noon and Talabat join, consumers could gain a broader view of grocery prices across the market.

Greater transparency also presents a potential challenge, as retailers can monitor competitors' prices as easily as consumers can. This could encourage prices to become more closely aligned rather than fall, particularly in categories outside government price controls.

As more retailers join the initiative, its success will depend on whether greater visibility translates into more competitive prices and meaningful savings for UAE households.

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