MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster DM Healthcare has emerged as the leading healthcare group in the UAE in the inaugural Newsweek World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027 rankings, with seven of its hospitals featuring among the 31 institutions recognised in the country. The Group has a total of eight hospitals recognised across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, underscoring its growing presence in the region's medical tourism landscape. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The eight recognised hospitals are Aster Hospital Mankhool, Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Aster Cedars Hospital, Medcare Hospital Al Safa, Medcare Hospital Sharjah, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital and Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine in the UAE, and Aster Sanad Hospital in Saudi Arabia. Together, the hospitals secured recognition across 39 specialty listings covering all nine specialties evaluated, reflecting the breadth of clinical expertise available across the Aster DM Healthcare network.

Of the 31 hospitals recognised across the UAE, seven belong to Aster DM Healthcare, comprising three Aster hospitals and four Medcare hospitals. Aster and Medcare together secured 37 of the 113 specialty listings in the UAE.

Commenting on the recognition,said“This recognition is a significant milestone for Aster DM Healthcare and an endorsement of our capabilities in delivering specialised, high-quality care to patients from across the world. As medical tourism continues to grow, patients are looking beyond borders for trusted institutions, advanced medical expertise and quality care. We are grateful to the UAE leadership for its visionary efforts in building a world-class healthcare ecosystem and positioning the country as a preferred destination for international patients. We are proud to contribute to this journey and to the trust that patients place in us.”

added,“For patients travelling across borders, trust is built on the safety standards, quality of healthcare and level of care they can expect. The UAE has continued to strengthen its reputation for delivering high-quality, safe and specialised healthcare, with Aster and Medcare being part of this journey. Our strong clinical capabilities, experienced doctors and dedicated care teams enable us to deliver quality care across our hospitals and contribute to the UAE's growing position as a global destination for healthcare. We remain committed to upholding these standards and ensuring the best possible experience and outcomes for every patient.”

The recognition comes at a time when the UAE's medical tourism sector is entering a significant phase of growth. The number of international medical-tourist visits to the UAE is projected to rise from approximately 965,000 in 2025 to 1.65 million by 2032, representing roughly 8% annual growth in patient volumes. The market's expansion is expected to be driven by increasing demand for specialised and complex care, stronger international referral networks and the UAE's growing position as a destination for cross-border healthcare.

The rankings highlight the depth of clinical capabilities across Aster DM Healthcare's hospitals. Aster Hospital Mankhool was recognised across all nine specialties evaluated, placing it among only three hospitals in the UAE to achieve recognition across the full spectrum of specialties. The hospital also secured four-airplane ratings in Ophthalmology and Bariatric Surgery.

The Group's strong performance extends across several high-demand areas of medical tourism. Aster DM Healthcare hospitals accounted for more than half of the UAE's recognised specialty listings in Rhinoplasty, Liposuction and Breast Augmentation. In cardiac care, six Aster DM Healthcare hospitals were recognised, including four that received four-airplane ratings. In orthopaedics, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital and Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine both secured four-airplane ratings.

The recognition also extends Aster DM Healthcare's medical tourism footprint into Saudi Arabia, with Aster Sanad Hospital being among only 20 hospitals recognised in the country in the inaugural evaluation. The hospital secured three-airplane ratings in Ophthalmology and Orthopaedics, further reflecting the Group's growing clinical capabilities and regional presence.

The recognition across the UAE and Saudi Arabia reinforces Aster DM Healthcare's position as an integrated healthcare provider serving patients across borders through a network that brings together hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital healthcare services. As medical tourism continues to evolve, the Group remains focused on combining clinical expertise, advanced infrastructure and patient-centred care to deliver trusted healthcare experiences to patients and families from across the world.