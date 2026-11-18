MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Josh Gilbert, Lead Analyst Middle East, etoro Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: After arguably one of the most talked-about weeks in corporate history, Josh Gilbert, Lead Analyst Middle East at etoro explains that this is exactly the result Nvidia needed, with the fundamentals doing all the talking. Having held its breath for weeks, the AI trade can let out a small sigh of relief. Revenue of USD$116 billion landed more than USD$6 billion ahead of what Wall Street expected and above even the most bullish forecast on the Street, while guidance of USD$130 billion for the January quarter cleared the USD$125 billion consensus with room to spare. A brand new leadership team in the middle of a crisis had every reason to play it safe and instead, it lifted next financial year's growth forecast to 75% from 70%. That's a team going full steam ahead, rather than just steadying the ship, and a clear signal that management believes next year can run just fine without Jensen Huang at the helm.

Supply commitments ballooned to USD$390 billion from USD$279 billion in just three months, and that's customer demand flowing straight through to Nvidia's suppliers. Vera Rubin is the engine behind it, already bringing in USD$20 billion on the fastest ramp in Nvidia's history, and with SK Hynix and Samsung supplying the memory that goes into those chips, Korea's chipmakers have a lot riding on its success. It's the clearest sign yet that the AI boom still has plenty of fuel in the tank.

These results are nothing short of astonishing, but investors will still be left with the uncertainty of who and what comes next. This quarter wrapped up in late October, before any of the turmoil, so what investors are really looking at is the business Huang built, with chips designed years ago and orders signed long before he left. The board shutting the door on his return at least settles one question, but the bigger one is what Nvidia looks like further down the track, when it has to win the deals that drive growth beyond next year without him, and with investigations still to play out and the CEO search only just under way, the cloud over the stock won't fully lift anytime soon.

For 33 years, Nvidia and Jensen Huang were the same story, and today's numbers are still very much from his era. The question investors will be asking from here is who defines the next one.

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