New TOURISE Report Reveals How Traveler Expectations Are Changing The Rules For Global Tourism
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
Report urges tourism leaders to focus on high-value trips, not just high-spending visitors, and measure benefits retained by local communities
Nearly 150 million more households could afford international leisure travel by 2030, including almost 110 million in Asia Pacific
59% of surveyed AI users turn to AI for travel information, but only 12% of consumers in a separate survey trust it to make decisions independently
43% of travelers surveyed across 35 markets planned to avoid overcrowded destinations in 2026
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The report finds that travel decisions are increasingly shaped by the priorities and circumstances of each trip, rather than demographics alone. It calls on destinations and businesses to rethink how they attract visitors and measure success, shifting the focus from high-spending travelers to high-value trips that deliver meaningful experiences, support local economies and create lasting benefits for communities. “Travelers are not making decisions as fixed demographic segments. They are responding to purpose, pressures and possibilities of each trip,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE.“The destinations that lead the next era of tourism will understand these changing moments, protect the experiences travelers value most and create stronger returns for visitors, businesses and local communities.” The report highlights four shifts reshaping tourism and what the industry must do next:
-
AI is rewriting travel discovery. Among surveyed generative AI users, 59% use it for travel information and recommendations. Yet only 12% of consumers in a separate survey are comfortable letting AI make travel decisions on its own. Destinations must make experiences easy to find and book through AI without losing travelers' trust or customer relationships.
High-value trips are the new measure of success. Visitor spending alone does not show how much a destination benefits. Tourism leaders need to assess local economic returns, the timing and nature of visits, and pressure on communities and infrastructure, then design trips that create lasting value for the places people visit.
Avoiding crowds could open opportunities for lesser-known destinations. Across 35 markets, 43% of surveyed travelers planned to avoid overcrowded destinations in 2026. This signals interest in less-crowded options, but not necessarily a shift to secondary destinations. Where appropriate, distinctive experiences, reliable access and overnight stays can help lesser-known places capture more local value, provided growth fits their capacity and community priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment