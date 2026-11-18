Thani Al Zeyoudi Discusses With The Presidents Of Sierra Leone And Ghana Enhancing Trade, Investment, And Economic Integration In West Africa
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit“WAIIS 2026“ Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn On the Sidelines of WAIIS 2026, HE Al Zeyoudi Meets Presidents of Sierra Leone and Ghana to Deepen Trade and Investment Partnerships in West Africa
-
HE Al Zeyoudi:“The UAE attaches significant importance to strengthening its economic partnerships with West African nations, in line with its vision of building bridges for trade and investment with markets of considerable potential.”
HE Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone:“The UAE is a key economic partner for Sierra Leone.”
Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Sierra Leone reached US$113.4 million between January and October 2026, following US$152.3 million in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment