MENAFN - Mid-East Info) During the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit“WAIIS 2026“ Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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HE Al Zeyoudi:“The UAE attaches significant importance to strengthening its economic partnerships with West African nations, in line with its vision of building bridges for trade and investment with markets of considerable potential.” HE Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone:“The UAE is a key economic partner for Sierra Leone.” Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Sierra Leone reached US$113.4 million between January and October 2026, following US$152.3 million in 2025.

On the Sidelines of WAIIS 2026, HE Al Zeyoudi Meets Presidents of Sierra Leone and Ghana to Deepen Trade and Investment Partnerships in West Africa

Lungi, Sierra Leone – November 2026: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, met His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, on the sidelines of the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026) in Lungi. Leading a UAE government and business delegation as part of“UAE Trade Days”, HE Al Zeyoudi also held talks with senior Sierra Leonean ministers and with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, focusing on expanding trade and investment and strengthening the role of the private sector.

During his meeting with President Bio, HE Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, together with their wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Sierra Leone and its people. President Bio reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leadership and expressed Sierra Leone's appreciation for the strong ties between the two nations, as well as its ambition to expand them, particularly in trade and investment.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone; His Excellency Mohamed Rahman Swaray, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and His Excellency Karefa A. F. Kargbo, Minister of Finance. Discussions focused on leveraging the UAE-Sierra Leone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in Abu Dhabi in February 2026, to boost trade and investment, increase the presence of Emirati companies in the Sierra Leonean market, and expand cooperation in sectors including mining and strategic minerals, energy, infrastructure, logistics and agro-industry. Both sides underscored the importance of making greater use of Sierra Leone's economic resources, developing local value chains and opening new avenues for their private sectors.

HE Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, said:“The UAE is a key economic partner for Sierra Leone. We look forward to transforming the opportunities presented by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement into tangible projects and sustainable partnerships. This will enhance the value-added potential of our national resources, support our development agenda, and create new avenues for growth and prosperity.” President Bio also highlighted Sierra Leone's aspiration to expand high-quality trade and investment cooperation with the UAE and to draw on Emirati expertise in developing vital sectors, supporting the country's development priorities and creating new jobs.

HE Al Zeyoudi said:“Sierra Leone is an important partner for the UAE in West Africa, and our discussions during this visit reflect a shared commitment to taking our trade and investment cooperation to new heights. We are working to translate the growing momentum in our relationship into practical opportunities and high-quality partnerships for our private sectors, with a focus on priority sectors.”

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Sierra Leone reached US$152.3 million in 2025 and US$113.4 million between January and October 2026. The relationship forms part of a fast-growing partnership with West Africa as a whole, with UAE non-oil trade with the region reaching US$61.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, a 40.3% year-on-year increase.

Separately, on the sidelines of the summit, HE Al Zeyoudi met President Mahama to explore ways to strengthen the economic partnership between the UAE and Ghana and expand trade and investment cooperation across productive and strategic sectors. Discussions covered cooperation in energy, minerals and agro-industry, the development of industrial value chains, and increased investment in infrastructure and logistics, with the aim of building productive capacity, expanding trade flows and strengthening the private sector's role in driving economic growth.

HE John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, said:“Ghana places great importance on strengthening its economic relations with the UAE.” President Mahama expressed Ghana's aspiration to expand trade and investment cooperation and partnerships with Emirati companies, particularly in sectors that support economic transformation and enhance productive capabilities, noting that Emirati expertise, combined with the opportunities in the Ghanaian market, provides a solid foundation for cooperation that delivers sustainable economic value to both nations.

HE Al Zeyoudi added:“The UAE attaches significant importance to strengthening its economic partnerships with West African nations, in line with its vision of building bridges for trade and investment with markets of considerable potential. Sierra Leone and Ghana are key partners in this endeavor, given their economic strengths and investment opportunities across strategic sectors. By strengthening the role of the private sector, developing supply chains, exchanging expertise and expanding investment in energy, mining, agriculture and infrastructure, we will transform these opportunities into value-added projects that build more integrated and resilient markets and support sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

As part of“UAE Trade Days”, HE Al Zeyoudi led a delegation of government officials, business leaders and representatives of Emirati companies to Sierra Leone. In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of the African Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and non-resident Ambassador to Sierra Leone, the delegation met senior government officials, investors and private sector representatives. These included Her Excellency Princess Dugba, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources; His Excellency Amb. Col. (Rtd.) Alhaji Fanday Turay, Minister of Transport and Aviation; His Excellency Ibrahim Alpha Sesay, Minister of Trade and Industry; His Excellency Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; His Excellency Cyril Arnold Grant, Minister of Energy; and Chernor Mahmoud Jalloh, Director General of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT).

The meetings explored opportunities to enhance trade and investment within the framework of the CEPA, which is expected to boost bilateral trade and investment flows, across sectors of mutual interest including renewable energy, technology, mining, infrastructure, food security and logistics. The visit also included B2B meetings between Emirati and Sierra Leonean ministers, officials and business leaders, which identified opportunities in targeted sectors and explored ways to strengthen private sector partnerships in support of investment flows, trade and sustainable economic development.

On the sidelines of the summit, HE Al Zeyoudi also met His Excellency Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya. Building on the UAE-Kenya CEPA signed in January 2025, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment relations, expand economic cooperation and create new partnership opportunities between the business communities of both countries.

These meetings formed part of the UAE's participation in WAIIS 2026, a platform for dialogue between governments, investment institutions and the private sector. The summit aims to enhance cooperation in economic integration, infrastructure development, energy, manufacturing, food security, strategic minerals and digital transformation, attracting investment and expanding economic partnerships across the region.

The CEPA program is a key pillar of the UAE's foreign trade agenda. Since its launch in September 2021, the program has expanded the UAE's network of trade partnerships with economies across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, reflecting the UAE's dedication to open, rules-based international trade and its commitment to driving economic growth, diversification, and new opportunities for businesses in high-growth markets worldwide.