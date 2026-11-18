Deendayal Port Cargo Volume Jumps 35 Percent in Current Fiscal Year

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Deendayal Port at Kandla has handled 130.03 million tonnes of cargo so far in the 2026–27 financial year, up 35.72 per cent from 95.81 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, according to Deendayal Port Authority. The port handled 34.22 million tonnes more cargo than a year earlier.

The authority said the increase reflected the port's“sustained operational excellence, enhanced efficiency and strong cargo-handling performance”. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' October cargo report showed that Deendayal Port had handled 119.83 million tonnes in the first seven months of the financial year, up 35.34 per cent from April–October a year earlier. It accounted for just over a fifth of the 566.39 million tonnes handled by India's major ports during the period. Cargo volumes across those ports rose 10.24 per cent.

Overseas cargo made up the bulk of Deendayal Port's traffic through October, rising 25.71 per cent to 96.46 million tonnes. Coastal cargo, which moves between Indian ports, nearly doubled to 23.37 million tonnes from 11.80 million tonnes a year earlier, the ministry's report showed. Kandla led India's major ports by cargo volume in the full 2025–26 financial year, handling 160.11 million tonnes, according to an April release issued by the Government. Paradip followed with 156.45 million tonnes, while Jawaharlal Nehru Port handled 102.01 million tonnes. India's major ports together handled 915.17 million tonnes that year, up 7.06 per cent.

In September, the foundation stone was laid at Kandla for what the ministry described as India's first port-based e-methanol plant. The Rs 2,300 crore project, a joint initiative of Deendayal Port Authority and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd, is designed to produce 150 tonnes of fuel a day for ships operating on the Asia–Europe trade route, according to a September Government release. In October alone, Deendayal Port handled 25.49 million tonnes of cargo, up 79.94 per cent from 14.17 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the ministry's report. Coastal shipments accounted for most of the increase, rising to 12.29 million tonnes from 2.03 million tonnes in October 2025.