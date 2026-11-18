Tamil Nadu Opposes Mekedatu Dam Project in Meeting with Union Minister

Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand on Wednesday met Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum urging the Union Government not to grant any approval for Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River. The Minister also urged the Union Minister to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action to prevent the implementation of the project.

According to the release, the proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River is contrary to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated February 5, 2007, and the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018. If implemented, the project would severely affect the livelihoods of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

As the Karnataka Government continues its efforts to pursue the Mekedatu project, the Government of Tamil Nadu has been taking various legal and administrative measures to safeguard the state's interests. Addressing the media after the meeting, Anand said, "We met the Union Minister regarding the Mekedatu issue. We informed him that we would approach the matter through legal means. We have made it clear that we will never give up Tamil Nadu's rights."

As part of these efforts, the Government of Tamil Nadu filed a case before the National Green Tribunal on May 27, 2026. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has also repeatedly urged the Prime Minister of India, both through personal meetings and written communications, not to grant any approval for the Mekedatu project, the release said.

On June 19, 2026, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union Government not to grant any approval whatsoever for the Mekedatu project. Further, challenging the guidelines for Cauvery basin irrigation projects issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in December 2025, the Government of Tamil Nadu filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court on August 3, 2026. The Government of Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that any new dam or project involving the diversion of water across the Cauvery River requires the legally mandated consent and approval of all the States in the Cauvery basin.

In this context, the Karnataka Government's continued efforts to advance the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project for approval by the Union Government are a matter of serious concern, the release said. TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna, while speaking to the media, said, "The 2018 verdict is the final one, and nobody can violate that verdict. The Karnataka government is acting in violation of that verdict. Karnataka has taken up the Mekedatu dam issue against the 2018 verdict. We insisted that no decision should be taken on the DPR, even if it is prepared. The Union Minister listened carefully to our views and assured us that no decision would be taken regarding the DPR. The 2018 Supreme Court verdict is very favourable to Tamil Nadu, and nothing can be done in violation of that verdict. People of both states share mutual affection. Therefore, we cannot respond to certain remarks made by politicians with counter-statements. Legal experts clearly understand the 2018 verdict. Therefore, the position in this matter is favourable to Tamil Nadu."

Accordingly, acting on the directions of the CM Vijay, the TN minister submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister C R Patil in person. In the memorandum, the Tamil Nadu Minister urged the Union Government to reject consideration of Karnataka's DPR, prevent unilateral projects by Karnataka and uphold legal and federal principles. The memorandum stated, "In the interest of protecting the principles of federalism and the rights of States, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission (CWC) should not take up for consideration Karnataka's DPR for the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. The Karnataka Government should be instructed not to undertake any new project involving the construction of reservoirs or diversion of water in the Cauvery River and its tributaries without the legally mandated consent and approval of all the States in the Cauvery basin."

It also stated, "All applicable legal provisions and established procedures must be strictly followed to protect inter-State river water rights and the principles of federal governance." Anand further requested the Union Minister to issue appropriate directions to the concerned officials of the Ministry and the Central Water Commission and take comprehensive and appropriate action on the issues raised in the memorandum. (ANI)