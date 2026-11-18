Sonakshi Sinha Reacts to Rahul Gandhi Story About His Parents Bond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Sonakshi Sinha has joined the online conversation around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Reacting to his childhood memory of seeing his parents share affection at home, the actor joked that her future children would have a similar experience.

Sonakshi shared her reaction through an Instagram Story, reposting a note from the page Woemaniyah. The post questioned why people were making an issue out of a married couple showing affection towards each other during meals. Adding her own humorous take, Sonakshi wrote,“Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's coming their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now)” Sonakshi married actor Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024. The couple often shares pictures and videos from their personal life on social media.

The discussion began after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his parents' relationship during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi on November 16. Speaking about the bond his parents shared, Rahul recalled how his mother would sit on his father's lap during family meals. He said he initially thought this was normal until he visited his friends' homes and noticed that their parents did not do the same.“I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?' At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap,” Rahul said.

He also spoke about how his father's assassination changed his mother's life and recalled the difficult period his family went through.“Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces... I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her... This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was last seen in director Karan Rawal's romantic thriller 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' (2026), alongside her husband Zaheer Iqbal. (ANI)