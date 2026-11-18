Government Committee Initiates Consultations for Banking Sector Reforms

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, constituted by the Government of India to recommend reforms in the banking sector, has initiated stakeholder consultations and circulated questionnaires seeking suggestions on key areas of banking reforms. According to an official statement, the committee, during its first two sittings, discussed the key areas for examination under its Terms of Reference and identified various stakeholder groups for consultations. These include banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), development financial institutions (DFIs), regulators, industry associations, fintech organisations and other stakeholders.

"To ensure a structured consultative process, the Committee has circulated questionnaires to stakeholder groups, inviting their views and suggestions on key areas of banking sector reforms," the statement said. The committee will also hold consultation meetings with key stakeholders to gather further inputs before finalising its recommendations for Banking for Viksit Bharat 2047. "These consultations will help the Committee frame recommendations to strengthen the Indian banking sector and make it competitive, resilient, inclusive and future-ready," the statement added.

The government constituted the High-Level Committee on October 30, 2026, following its announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. The committee is chaired by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel, with RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru, and former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan as members. The Joint Secretary (Banking), Department of Financial Services, serves as its Member Secretary. The committee has been given a tenure of six months.

As part of its mandate, the committee will review existing banking practices, prudential norms and regulatory frameworks, including those governing Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks, and recommend reforms to improve efficiency and global competitiveness. It will also assess the long-term capital requirements of banks, NBFCs and DFIs, identify funding mechanisms to support credit growth, and examine policy options to reduce the cost of capital for businesses. Additionally, the committee will prepare a roadmap for artificial intelligence and digital innovation in banking, along with safeguards against cybersecurity risks. It will also review the Priority Sector Lending framework and Lead Bank Scheme to strengthen financial inclusion and ensure balanced credit delivery in line with India's economic priorities. The recommendations are aimed at aligning the country's banking sector with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.