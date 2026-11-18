

The letter has also asked for insight on any discussions involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's or President Donald Trump's financial exposure to Nvidia.

The letter asks whether Lutnick's export control decisions“may have been improperly influenced” by Cantor's holdings or business interests. Cantor denies a“material proprietary position” in Nvidia and says its holdings came mostly from client equity swaps and hedges.

Two House Democrats have reportedly asked Cantor Fitzgerald for documents on its Nvidia (NVDA) holdings as lawmakers press Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his decision to let Nvidia ship chips to Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

Cantor, which Lutnick ran before handing control to his sons last year, denies the claims, according to a Bloomberg report. It said Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on the House Judiciary Committee and Gregory Meeks (D-NY) on the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent the letter on Tuesday evening.

“We seek to understand whether any actions or decisions by Secretary Lutnick concerning export controls, enforcement measures, or national security policies may have been improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests,” the lawmakers wrote.

NVDA stock was up 3% in pre-market trade and among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits after the company reported earnings that beat estimates after market close on Tuesday. Retail sentiment on the platform around Nvidia trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'extremely high' levels of chatter.

Democrats Seek Details On Cantor's Nvidia Holdings

The letter reportedly seeks documents detailing Cantor's Nvidia holdings, as well as any discussions involving Lutnick's or President Donald Trump's financial exposure to the chipmaker.

It also asked about the firm's exposure to U.S. semiconductor export controls and its commercial ties to China and Southeast Asia, and directed Cantor to preserve documents.

They cited reports that Cantor holds a“significant stake” in Nvidia and that the holding fell sharply as the government scrutinized the chipmaker.

Cantor Fitzgerald Denies Having 'Material Proprietary Position'

“Cantor holds no material proprietary position in Nvidia,” said Cantor's spokesperson in a statement. According to the firm, its Nvidia holdings arose mainly from equity swaps done for clients, with Cantor buying shares to hedge those trades. The spokesperson said the decline reflects those hedges being unwound, not a decision to exit a proprietary position.

The spokesperson called any claim that its work influenced government decisions baseless and said Cantor has no role in U.S. export control or entity list decisions.

Commerce, Justice Departments Detail Megaspeed Investigation

The Commerce and Justice departments outlined the timeline of the Megaspeed investigation in a joint statement on Monday night. Commerce began probing the company“for potential export control violations” in 2024, the departments said. In 2025, Commerce conducted an on-site check with Singaporean authorities, after which the Justice Department took the lead. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

The administration's decision to allow Nvidia to ship to the company has drawn questions from lawmakers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has pointed to Commerce's role in the decision, saying in an interview that“Commerce has the pin.”

Trump said on Monday that Lutnick“might have delayed it” because“you could have a blowup with China.”

Lutnick is facing questions from both Republicans and Democrats and has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee next month. Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO on November 12, has agreed to testify before Congress on December 1.

Nvidia Shares Rise After Earnings, Analysts Maintain Bullish Views

The scrutiny in Washington comes as Nvidia shares gain following the company's latest earnings report.

Wall Street analysts remained broadly positive on the stock. Citi maintained its 'Buy' rating and $225 price target, saying demand“remains very strong.” Barclays reiterated its 'Overweight' rating and $210 target, stating that Nvidia's raised growth outlook showed“this wasn't a shell game with China soaking up excess demand.”

Morningstar has a $250 fair value estimate for Nvidia. The research firm said new U.S. restrictions should likely prevent the company from selling into Southeast Asian countries that may have supported Chinese AI workloads. Nvidia management, however, said on the earnings call that it anticipates“no problem in selling this gear to other customers.”

NVDA stock has lost 17% this year, with the bulk of the drawdown coming after reports of Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Read also: Jensen Huang Says He Would Be 'Honored' To Return To Nvidia If Board Decides It Is In Shareholders' Interest

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