Germany Faces 200,000 Job Cuts as Industrial Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN) German companies are accelerating sweeping restructuring programs that could eliminate more than 160,000 jobs across the country and over 200,000 positions worldwide, as soaring energy costs, intensifying Chinese competition and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation put mounting pressure on businesses.
The developments come despite signs of a modest economic recovery. Germany's economy expanded by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, according to Destatis, the country's federal statistics office.
Leading economic institutes forecast that German growth will reach between 1.3% and 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, S&P Global's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, its highest reading in four years.
However, the improving indicators have done little to reverse the deterioration of Germany's industrial base, with manufacturers continuing to eliminate jobs despite stronger revenues in several sectors.
Industrial revenue increased by 4.6% in the third quarter to $599.8 billion, supported by a 19.5% expansion in metal production and a 12.1% rise in the electrical industry. The gains were driven partly by growing investment in AI data centers and higher defense spending, according to a recent report by global auditing and consultancy firm EY.
Nevertheless, industrial employment declined by 2.6% over the past year, with approximately 140,200 positions eliminated, bringing the sector's workforce down to 5.3 million.
Since 2019, Germany's industrial sector has shed 405,800 jobs, equivalent to roughly one in every 14 positions in the industry.
The automotive industry has experienced some of the most severe losses. It eliminated 36,100 jobs in 2025 alone, while more than 143,500 positions have disappeared since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volkswagen Group previously reached an agreement with German labor unions to eliminate 35,000 jobs by the end of 2024. The automaker is now targeting a total workforce reduction of 100,000 positions by 2030 as part of broader cost-cutting efforts.
Luxury carmakers Audi and Porsche are also moving ahead with restructuring measures that will eliminate 7,500 and 3,900 jobs, respectively.
Automotive supplier Bosch plans to cut 13,000 positions as it reorganizes its mobility and automotive software operations. Meanwhile, ZF Friedrichshafen is proceeding with plans to eliminate as many as 14,000 jobs in Germany by 2028.
Another major supplier, Schaeffler, has announced plans to shed 3,460 positions across Europe, citing a slowdown in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Tire and automotive components manufacturer Continental is also preparing to eliminate thousands of jobs across its research and development (R&D) and automotive divisions.
The wave of job reductions has extended well beyond automotive manufacturing, affecting several of Germany's strategically important industries.
Steel and technology group Thyssenkrupp intends to eliminate 11,000 jobs in its steel division by 2030 as part of efforts to reduce production capacity. Engineering giant Siemens, meanwhile, is cutting more than 5,600 positions worldwide as it shifts its focus toward automation.
Rail operator Deutsche Bahn is planning to eliminate 30,000 jobs, while logistics company DHL intends to reduce its domestic workforce by 8,000 positions.
The financial sector is also undergoing significant changes. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are increasingly adopting AI-powered systems and digital banking services, with restructuring plans involving a combined 5,900 job cuts.
Insurance company Allianz Partner has separately announced a workforce reduction program affecting 1,800 employees as it expands its use of AI and automation technologies.
Telecommunications companies are following a similar path. Leading carrier O2 Telefonica plans to eliminate 1,100 jobs and close 60 stores as it accelerates digitalization and automation, with the overall restructuring affecting 1,400 positions.
Rival operator Vodafone is also preparing to cut approximately 2,300 jobs in Germany over the next two years.
Jan Brorhilker, managing partner at EY Germany, recently warned that the growing adoption of AI will reduce companies' future staffing requirements. He said businesses are likely to prioritize freezing entry-level recruitment, potentially making it harder for young professionals entering the labor market to secure employment.
Brorhilker also pointed to the dependence of suppliers and supporting industries on automotive manufacturers, arguing that their difficulties continue to weigh on Germany's industrial sector as a whole.
Meanwhile, Andrea Nahles, chair of the Federal Employment Agency, said AI is expected to transform approximately 800,000 jobs in Germany over the next 15 years while also generating new employment opportunities.
Recent findings from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) indicate that one in four companies already uses AI, while recruitment of entry-level white-collar employees has slowed.
The mounting pressure on German businesses is also raising questions about the sustainability of the country's traditional industrial model. For decades, Germany relied on importing inexpensive energy and intermediate goods, processing them domestically and exporting finished products worldwide under the label "Made in Germany."
That approach is increasingly losing its competitiveness as geopolitical shifts, technological advances and changing global trade conditions reshape the industrial landscape.
Germany now faces growing pressure to undertake structural reforms as businesses grapple with heightened geopolitical tensions, unpredictable energy prices, stronger Chinese competition, US tariffs, excessive bureaucracy and an aging population.
In response, companies are redirecting investments toward AI and automation while increasingly considering production facilities outside Germany, adding to concerns about the future of domestic manufacturing and employment.
The developments come despite signs of a modest economic recovery. Germany's economy expanded by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, according to Destatis, the country's federal statistics office.
Leading economic institutes forecast that German growth will reach between 1.3% and 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, S&P Global's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, its highest reading in four years.
However, the improving indicators have done little to reverse the deterioration of Germany's industrial base, with manufacturers continuing to eliminate jobs despite stronger revenues in several sectors.
Industrial revenue increased by 4.6% in the third quarter to $599.8 billion, supported by a 19.5% expansion in metal production and a 12.1% rise in the electrical industry. The gains were driven partly by growing investment in AI data centers and higher defense spending, according to a recent report by global auditing and consultancy firm EY.
Nevertheless, industrial employment declined by 2.6% over the past year, with approximately 140,200 positions eliminated, bringing the sector's workforce down to 5.3 million.
Since 2019, Germany's industrial sector has shed 405,800 jobs, equivalent to roughly one in every 14 positions in the industry.
The automotive industry has experienced some of the most severe losses. It eliminated 36,100 jobs in 2025 alone, while more than 143,500 positions have disappeared since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volkswagen Group previously reached an agreement with German labor unions to eliminate 35,000 jobs by the end of 2024. The automaker is now targeting a total workforce reduction of 100,000 positions by 2030 as part of broader cost-cutting efforts.
Luxury carmakers Audi and Porsche are also moving ahead with restructuring measures that will eliminate 7,500 and 3,900 jobs, respectively.
Automotive supplier Bosch plans to cut 13,000 positions as it reorganizes its mobility and automotive software operations. Meanwhile, ZF Friedrichshafen is proceeding with plans to eliminate as many as 14,000 jobs in Germany by 2028.
Another major supplier, Schaeffler, has announced plans to shed 3,460 positions across Europe, citing a slowdown in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Tire and automotive components manufacturer Continental is also preparing to eliminate thousands of jobs across its research and development (R&D) and automotive divisions.
The wave of job reductions has extended well beyond automotive manufacturing, affecting several of Germany's strategically important industries.
Steel and technology group Thyssenkrupp intends to eliminate 11,000 jobs in its steel division by 2030 as part of efforts to reduce production capacity. Engineering giant Siemens, meanwhile, is cutting more than 5,600 positions worldwide as it shifts its focus toward automation.
Rail operator Deutsche Bahn is planning to eliminate 30,000 jobs, while logistics company DHL intends to reduce its domestic workforce by 8,000 positions.
The financial sector is also undergoing significant changes. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are increasingly adopting AI-powered systems and digital banking services, with restructuring plans involving a combined 5,900 job cuts.
Insurance company Allianz Partner has separately announced a workforce reduction program affecting 1,800 employees as it expands its use of AI and automation technologies.
Telecommunications companies are following a similar path. Leading carrier O2 Telefonica plans to eliminate 1,100 jobs and close 60 stores as it accelerates digitalization and automation, with the overall restructuring affecting 1,400 positions.
Rival operator Vodafone is also preparing to cut approximately 2,300 jobs in Germany over the next two years.
Jan Brorhilker, managing partner at EY Germany, recently warned that the growing adoption of AI will reduce companies' future staffing requirements. He said businesses are likely to prioritize freezing entry-level recruitment, potentially making it harder for young professionals entering the labor market to secure employment.
Brorhilker also pointed to the dependence of suppliers and supporting industries on automotive manufacturers, arguing that their difficulties continue to weigh on Germany's industrial sector as a whole.
Meanwhile, Andrea Nahles, chair of the Federal Employment Agency, said AI is expected to transform approximately 800,000 jobs in Germany over the next 15 years while also generating new employment opportunities.
Recent findings from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) indicate that one in four companies already uses AI, while recruitment of entry-level white-collar employees has slowed.
The mounting pressure on German businesses is also raising questions about the sustainability of the country's traditional industrial model. For decades, Germany relied on importing inexpensive energy and intermediate goods, processing them domestically and exporting finished products worldwide under the label "Made in Germany."
That approach is increasingly losing its competitiveness as geopolitical shifts, technological advances and changing global trade conditions reshape the industrial landscape.
Germany now faces growing pressure to undertake structural reforms as businesses grapple with heightened geopolitical tensions, unpredictable energy prices, stronger Chinese competition, US tariffs, excessive bureaucracy and an aging population.
In response, companies are redirecting investments toward AI and automation while increasingly considering production facilities outside Germany, adding to concerns about the future of domestic manufacturing and employment.
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