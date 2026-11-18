MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Nov 18 (IANS) Karnataka's Disha Santosh upset third seed Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu while Maharashtra's Yashwi Patel got the better of seventh seed Nakshatraa Jairaj to reach the girls' singles pre-quarterfinals of the National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim, on Wednesday.

Disha came from a game down to beat Adarshini 5-15, 15-10, 16-14, while Yashwi kept her nerves under pressure in a three-game thriller against Nakshatraa to win 15-12, 12-15, 15-13.

The girls' singles competition saw quite a few upsets in the third round of competition as ninth seed Nishika Gokhe of Maharashtra, 10th seed Haasana Sree Mallavarapu of Andhra Pradesh and 15th seed Garima Kundu of Haryana were also knocked out.

Gokhe went down 15-10, 20-18 against Gursimrat Kaur Chahal of Punjab; Haasana lost to Avni Govind of Telangana 15-10, 17-15, while Garima was beaten 15-8, 11-15, 19-17 by Avni Rathore of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the top seeds in the mixed doubles competition were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals. Karnataka's Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy packed off Sainunmawai Sailo and Mizoram and Dianka Waldia of Delhi 15-13, 15-10 in the first match of the day to book their last eight spot.

In the boys' singles category, most seeds sailed into the round of 16. World junior championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra was the only unseeded player to account for a seeded opponent as he got the better of eighth seed Sachin JT of Tamil Nadu 15-13, 15-9 to keep his title hopes alive.

Results:

Boys' singles: Jagsher Singh Khangurra bt 8-Sachin JT 15-13, 15-9; 4-Akhil Reddt Bobba bt Vedant Pahwa 10-15, 15-9, 15-13; 3-Abhinav Garg bt Samuel Tamang 15-11, 15-5; Tanay Mehendale bt Porvash Prasad 15-8, 15-13

Girls' singles: 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt Swati Nayak 15-5, 15-5; 11-Durga Esha Kandrapu bt Aaratrika Malik 15-6, 13-15, 15-4; Yashwi Patel bt 7-Nakshatraa Jairaj 15-12, 12-15, 15-13; Gursimrat Kaur Chahal bt 9-Nishika Gokhe 15-10, 20-18; Disha Santosh bt 3-Adarshini Shri NB 5-15, 15-10, 16-14; Anvi Rathore bt 15-Garima Kundu 15-8, 11-15, 19-17; Avni Vikram Govind bt 10-Haasana Sree Mallavarapu 15-10, 17-15

Mixed doubles: Amith Raj Natraj/Suhina Roy bt 1-Sainunmawai Sailo/Dianka Waldia 15-13, 15-10; 3-Punith S/Deepak Raj Aditi bt Vedant Pahwa/Joel Rana 15-9, 13-15, 15-12; Chaitanya Sehrawat/Ananya bt 5-Showrya Kiran J/Keerthy Manchala 16-14, 15-12; Yash Soni/Mokshita Bharadwaj bt 7-H Vaithianathan/J Ramesh 16-14, 15-12