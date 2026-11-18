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TAMAASHA MADHAPUR UNVEILS ITS NEW AVATAR WITH AN EXCLUSIVE

10-DAY KOREAN RAMEN & MANDU FOOD FESTIVAL

-A SYMPHONY OF ASIAN FLAVORS, REVAMPED AMBIANCE, AND AUTHENTIC KOREAN DELICACIES-

HYDERABAD, 18th November 2026 — TAMAASHA, Hyderabad’s premier destination for authentic Pan-Asian vegetarian dining, has officially unveiled the grand re-launch of its flagship culinary hotspot in the trendy heart of Madhapur. The newly transformed space reopens as an elevated, immersive haven tailored for the city’s true epicureans.

The glittering affair witnessed the presence of culinary stalwart Chef Sanjay Thumma popularly known as Vah-Chef who inaugurated the renovated space and unveiled the restaurant's exquisitely curated menu. Another prominent guest gracing the event was Chef Vikram Simha an award-winning culinary leader and a pioneer in retail fine dining.

Marking this major milestone, the celebration kicked off a captivating 10-day Korean Ramen & Mandu Food Festival. This limited-edition culinary showcase brings live interactive counters and an array of comforting, handcrafted vegetarian delicacies to the table. Guests visiting during this 10-day extravaganza can embark on a rich tasting journey through specialized Ramen and Mandu selections, featuring unforgettable signatures such as the fiery Paneer On Fire Ramen, the velvety and tangy Kimchi Me Softly Ramen, deeply comforting classic Miso Ramen, and artisanal dumplings like the spirited Seoul Fire Mandu and signature Gangnam Mandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahender Vyas, Founder, TAMAASHA said: "Our vision with this re-launch was not just to upgrade our physical space, but to push the boundaries of what Pan Asian vegetarian dining can be in Hyderabad. Over the years, our patrons have given us immense love, and we wanted to offer them a fresh, sophisticated setting alongside a menu that reflects global culinary trends. We are particularly excited for the feedback of our customers on the new Korean range and the well curated Jain menu that brings pure, authentic flavours to the table."

Beyond the festival, the centrepiece of the re-launch was an extensive, reimagined menu that thoughtfully embraces pure culinary inclusivity with an expanded Jain menu selection including the decadent ‘Jain Pizza and Jain Korean Ramen’ while remaining authentically Asian in flavor and character. The refreshed culinary line-up also presents a celebration of plant-based Korean street culture, featuring Bibimbap Bowls, Spicy Korean Rice Cakes (Tteokbokki), house-fermented Kimchi specialties and trending beverages led by matcha and ube creations.

Commenting on the culinary expansion, A K Solanky, Co Founder, Tamaasha added: "Asian cuisine is incredibly versatile, but finding authentic vegetarian and specifically Jain variations has often been a challenge for food lovers. We spent months perfecting recipes that honour original Asian flavours while adhering strictly to dietary preferences. We cannot wait to welcome both long time guests, and new diners to experience our revamped offering."





Inside the revamped sanctuary of TAMAASHA, the intimate 48-seat dining space welcomes you. It is thoughtfully curated to offer a variety of mood-setting seating experiences from traditional Japanese-inspired floor seating that invites slow, soulful dining, to a lively bar counter ideal for sipping handcrafted concoction, bathed in ambient lighting with bespoke, photo-worthy aesthetic corners. At its core, TAMAASHA's new chapter is an ode to flavor, artistry, and the joyful art of sharing food.

About TAMAASHA

Located in Madhapur, Hyderabad, TAMAASHA is a pioneer in bringing authentic, high-quality Pan Asian vegetarian cuisine to the city. Offering a diverse menu across Japanese and Korean flavors, the restaurant is committed to sustainable sourcing, culinary innovation, and exceptional hospitality.

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