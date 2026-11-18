(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Dubai, UAE: November 18, 2026: This month, Gulf marks a historical milestone as the company celebrates 125 years of innovation, performance and trusted partnerships. The company’s story began when oil was struck on January 1901 in Spindletop in Texas, and the Gulf name followed 11 months later. 125 years on, a lot of progress has been made. As Gulf reaches this milestone year, the company is celebrating the people who rely on the brand every day: from mechanics in workshops and fleet operators keeping businesses running, to drivers, riders and industrial teams working in environments where reliability is not optional.



Across worldwide markets, including the GCC, Gulf’s anniversary is being brought to life through local initiatives that recognize the work happening on the ground in depots, ports, workshops and on roads where early starts, tight schedules and demanding conditions are part of daily life. Gulf looks to reinforce what comes next by supporting partners and customers who carry communities and industries forward, wherever standards are high and expectations are real.



“In our GCC markets, Gulf’s 125th anniversary is about celebrating and supporting our customers and businesses who rely on our products every day in workshops, fleets, ports, depots, and on roads,” says Rajesh Venkat, General Manager of Gulf Oil Middle East Limited. “To mark the event, we are unveiling commemorative logos, organizing customer events, and promotional road shows in the region. These initiatives are designed to strengthen our relationships with local partners and customers, and to underline the role of trust in the way we work together.”



Gulf’s history reflects a long-standing commitment to support our customers since its founding in 1901, —and the journey continues.



For further information, please contact Lisa George, Iris Public Relations, Dubai, UAE.

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