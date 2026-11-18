(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)





The US dollar edged higher on Wednesday and held close to a 19-month high, with the monetary policy outlook still working in its favour. Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve hike in December, with further increases through mid-2027. Fed officials are leaning towards a gradual pace. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem sees several hikes before spring 2027, while New York Fed President John Williams has pushed back against a larger move.



’illiams’ remarks cut the odds of a 50-basis-point increase to below 5%. Yields eased slightly but stayed near elevated levels, anchored by expectations of policy tightening. Treasury demand also remains exposed to concerns around AI stocks, while the strong Nvidia earnings could reduce the appeal of government bonds as a safe haven and push yields higher. The trading debut of Anthropic will also test risk appetite. A strong reception could draw more money into risk assets and away from Treasuries.



With a December hike almost fully priced in, the Fed minutes could carry more downside risk than upside potential for the dollar. Any sign that policymakers debated extending the pause could pull short-term yields lower. Confirmation of a more hawkish tilt may add to’the dollar’s strength.



Abroad, th yen remains firm after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the case for further tightening. In addition, the doll’r’s strength could remain capped by its proximity to the 160 level and the risk of intervention by Tokyo. In Europe, political strains have pushed the single currency to multi-month lows against the dollar.

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