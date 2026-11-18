(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Nvidia delivered stronger-than-expected results after the US market closed on Tuesday, giving investors their first proper look at the business since Jen’en Huang’s surprise departure.



The S&P 500 had already fallen for a fourth consecutive session before Nvidia released its earnings, closing around 1% lower, while Nvidia itself had fallen roughly 25% during November. The initial reaction to the results was positive, with the shares gapping higher in pre-market trading. But how the session opens, and more importantly how it closes, will give us far more information.



From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 is now trading around its daily 200 simple moving average, an important support level where we could see bullish momentum return. The bigger picture still looks more like a correction than a confirmed breakdown. But after four consecutive declines and with the index now testing this key area of support, we ideally want to see buyers return and bullish momentum start to build from here.



Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, more than double the level a year ago and ahead of expectations. The company guided fourth-quarter sales to $130 billion at the midpoint, also ahead of consensus, and that guidance assumes no data-centre compute revenue from China.



Interim CEO Colette Kress also raised Nvidia’s expected fiscal 2028 revenue growth to 75% from 70%.

Demand for AI infrastructure clearly remains strong. The bigger questions are around leadership following Hu’ng’s departure, tighter US restrictions on chip exports and whether the scale of AI investment can continue to justify current valuations while Treasury yields remain above 5%.



Rates continue to matter. Traders are heavily pricing another quarter-point Fed hike at the December meeting, with further tightening expected into 2027.



’onight’s Fed minutes cover the October meeting, when policymakers held rates at 3.75% to 4.00% in a 10-2 vote, with both dissenters favouring a hike.



The market has already moved on from that decision, so I am more interested in what the minutes tell us abo’t the Fed’s thinking around persistent inflation and the investment boom in AI infrastructure. Fed Governor Michael Barr has already argued that heavy AI investment is increasing demand for data centres, computing capacity, construction labour and other inputs, adding to inflation pressure in the short term.



A more hawkish tone would make it harder for the most highly valued parts of the market to recover while yields remain elevated.



Anthropic will then set its IPO price ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday under the ticker ANT. Demand has remained strong despite the recent technology sell-off.



The company filed a range of $70 to $78 a share and the offering has reportedly attracted around six times the number of shares available. At the top of the range, Anthropic would be valued at roughly $1.4 trillion.



Thursday’s debut will therefore give us a useful read on how much appetite investors still have for direct AI exposure after several difficult weeks for the sector.



From a portfolio perspective, we will not chase ’ither move. Nvidia’s results support the long-term AI demand case, but one strong set of numbers does not repair a broken trend. We want to see the share price stabilise and begin rebuilding before adding semiconductor exposure.



The same discipline applies to Anthropic. A new listing has no established trend on day one, so we would rather allow price to establish itself before taking a view.



Our focus remains on the strongest stocks in the strongest sectors. Positions that break major support are removed, and we hold capital back until cleaner trends develop.



Tonight’s Fed minutes and Thursd’y’s Anthropic debut should give us a much better idea of whether buyers are beginning to return or whether the current correction still has further to run.

MENAFN18112026000070015918ID1111982995