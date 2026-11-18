National Space Academy announces winners of SatForge UAE 2026: National University Satellite Engineering Challenge
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Al Ain, UAE 18 November 2026: The National Space Academy, under the UAE Space Agency, has concluded SatForge UAE 2026: National University Satellite Engineering Challenge, a national initiative to develop satellite engineering skills among university students. The challenge brought together 317 students in 89 teams from 20 universities, representing all seven emirates and 29 nationalities, including 131 Emiratis.
Team WALL-E from Abu Dhabi University took first place; Team Hilal from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic – MBZ took second; and Team 404, with representatives from the University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, and Abu Dhabi University, took third. Team STELLA from Ajman University received the Most Innovative Industry Applicable Award. The awards ceremony was attended by Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Provost of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering.
H.E. Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “Talent is what turns the UAE’s space ambitions into capability, which is why the National Space Strategy 2031 aims to make the UAE a global hub for space talent. National competitions like SatForge are one way we deliver on that. For students, building a satellite turns an interest in space into the skills and confidence to build a career in it. For the UAE, every engineer we develop at home strengthens our ability to design, build and operate our own space systems, and to grow a space economy driven by national talent.”
The Academy organised the challenge in collaboration with the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, SpacePoint and the IEEE ADU Student Branch, as part of[UAE Innovation Month. Guided by the motto “Learn, Build, Test, Innovate,” teams of two to four students, each with at least one Emirati member, designed an Earth observation mission for a 1U CubeSat model, a cube 10 centimetres on each side. Each team took its mission from concept through design and simulation to a working prototype, connected to an interactive dashboard built with AI-assisted coding tools.
At the final, the top 10 teams presented their work to a panel of eight judges from government, national space entities and industry: Eng. Hamed Alhashmi of the UAE Space Agency, Mahmoud Alawadhi of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Saleh Alameri and Alfredo Capobianchi of FADA (part of EDGE Group), Mohamed Alkindi and Lara Fernandez of Space42, Eng. Naser Alrashedi of the National Space Academy and Abdullah Al Salmani of SpacePoint. The programme also included a presentation on the UAE’s space missions by Eng. Hamed Alhashmi, Space Projects Manager at the UAE Space Agency and Probe and Payloads Manager of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt.
Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "At Abu Dhabi University, we believe that the next generation of innovators must be equipped with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to turn ambitious ideas into practical solutions. Through initiatives such as SatForge UAE 2026, we are creating an environment where students can apply their engineering expertise, embrace emerging technologies and tackle real-world challenges. Our collaboration with the National Space Academy reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and contributing to the UAE's vision for a thriving, innovation-driven space sector."
Eng. Naser Alrashedi, Manager of the National Space Academy, said: "At the National Space Academy, we believe in innovation-driven, experiential, and hands-on education that transforms knowledge into skills and ideas into achievements. Through SatForge UAE 2026, our students demonstrated their ability to design and build satellite models and develop interactive dashboards with the support of AI tools, proving that AI accelerates innovation, but engineering understanding and human creativity are the foundations of real achievement. We are proud of our youth, who are not only learning space science and engineering skills but also applying them to help shape the future of the space sector. Our sincere appreciation goes to our partners, judges, and all participants."
Abdullah Al Salmani, Co-founder and CEO of SpacePoint, said: "What made SatForge UAE 2026 particularly valuable was the students' journey from learning and simulation to hands-on building and testing. In addition to developing skills in electronics, mechanical integration and programming, students learned how to make realistic engineering decisions, manage budgets and resources, select suitable components, work effectively in teams and overcome technical challenges under the guidance of professionals from the space sector.
"At SpacePoint, we are proud to partner with the National Space Academy and Abu Dhabi University in an experience that we see not as a standalone activity, but as part of a continuous pathway that helps students progress from one learning opportunity to another, from knowledge to application, and ultimately toward broader academic and career opportunities in space and technology."
Laila Alkhawaja, a member of team WALL-E from Abu Dhabi University, said: "I am very honoured that my teammates, Asmaa and Raashida, and I won first place. I would like to thank the National Space Academy for organising this challenge, as well as the IEEE members and the Abu Dhabi University community. It was a really nice experience to take part in, even with the deadlines, and everything went as well as we expected."
Team WALL-E from Abu Dhabi University took first place; Team Hilal from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic – MBZ took second; and Team 404, with representatives from the University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, and Abu Dhabi University, took third. Team STELLA from Ajman University received the Most Innovative Industry Applicable Award. The awards ceremony was attended by Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Provost of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering.
H.E. Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “Talent is what turns the UAE’s space ambitions into capability, which is why the National Space Strategy 2031 aims to make the UAE a global hub for space talent. National competitions like SatForge are one way we deliver on that. For students, building a satellite turns an interest in space into the skills and confidence to build a career in it. For the UAE, every engineer we develop at home strengthens our ability to design, build and operate our own space systems, and to grow a space economy driven by national talent.”
The Academy organised the challenge in collaboration with the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, SpacePoint and the IEEE ADU Student Branch, as part of[UAE Innovation Month. Guided by the motto “Learn, Build, Test, Innovate,” teams of two to four students, each with at least one Emirati member, designed an Earth observation mission for a 1U CubeSat model, a cube 10 centimetres on each side. Each team took its mission from concept through design and simulation to a working prototype, connected to an interactive dashboard built with AI-assisted coding tools.
At the final, the top 10 teams presented their work to a panel of eight judges from government, national space entities and industry: Eng. Hamed Alhashmi of the UAE Space Agency, Mahmoud Alawadhi of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Saleh Alameri and Alfredo Capobianchi of FADA (part of EDGE Group), Mohamed Alkindi and Lara Fernandez of Space42, Eng. Naser Alrashedi of the National Space Academy and Abdullah Al Salmani of SpacePoint. The programme also included a presentation on the UAE’s space missions by Eng. Hamed Alhashmi, Space Projects Manager at the UAE Space Agency and Probe and Payloads Manager of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt.
Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "At Abu Dhabi University, we believe that the next generation of innovators must be equipped with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to turn ambitious ideas into practical solutions. Through initiatives such as SatForge UAE 2026, we are creating an environment where students can apply their engineering expertise, embrace emerging technologies and tackle real-world challenges. Our collaboration with the National Space Academy reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and contributing to the UAE's vision for a thriving, innovation-driven space sector."
Eng. Naser Alrashedi, Manager of the National Space Academy, said: "At the National Space Academy, we believe in innovation-driven, experiential, and hands-on education that transforms knowledge into skills and ideas into achievements. Through SatForge UAE 2026, our students demonstrated their ability to design and build satellite models and develop interactive dashboards with the support of AI tools, proving that AI accelerates innovation, but engineering understanding and human creativity are the foundations of real achievement. We are proud of our youth, who are not only learning space science and engineering skills but also applying them to help shape the future of the space sector. Our sincere appreciation goes to our partners, judges, and all participants."
Abdullah Al Salmani, Co-founder and CEO of SpacePoint, said: "What made SatForge UAE 2026 particularly valuable was the students' journey from learning and simulation to hands-on building and testing. In addition to developing skills in electronics, mechanical integration and programming, students learned how to make realistic engineering decisions, manage budgets and resources, select suitable components, work effectively in teams and overcome technical challenges under the guidance of professionals from the space sector.
"At SpacePoint, we are proud to partner with the National Space Academy and Abu Dhabi University in an experience that we see not as a standalone activity, but as part of a continuous pathway that helps students progress from one learning opportunity to another, from knowledge to application, and ultimately toward broader academic and career opportunities in space and technology."
Laila Alkhawaja, a member of team WALL-E from Abu Dhabi University, said: "I am very honoured that my teammates, Asmaa and Raashida, and I won first place. I would like to thank the National Space Academy for organising this challenge, as well as the IEEE members and the Abu Dhabi University community. It was a really nice experience to take part in, even with the deadlines, and everything went as well as we expected."
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