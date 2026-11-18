Khetika Foundation and IIM Ahmedabad Host First-Ever India Clean Food Summit to Shape the Future of Clean Food in India
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ahmedabad, 18 November 2026: Khetika Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), hosted the inaugural India Clean Food Summit 2026. Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, farmers, researchers, investors and food ecosystem stakeholders, the summit marked a significant step towards fostering industry-wide collaboration to build safer, healthier and more transparent food systems, with a focus on quality, accountability and consumer trust.
The summit featured a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, experts and consumer advocates, including Neville Noronha, former MD & CEO, DMart; Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer); His Grace Gaurang Prabhu, Director, Govardhan Ecovillage, and nutrition educators Vanshika Khurana and Leema Mahajan, among others, who shared insights on India's evolving clean food landscape.
A key highlight was the launch of the India Clean Food Report 2026, jointly developed by Khetika Foundation and IIM Ahmedabad. The report estimates India's clean food market at ₹50,000 crore in FY2025–26, projected to grow at 22–25% CAGR. It introduces an India-specific framework built on four promises—Safe, Honest, Tested and Traceable—supported by six pillars and a four-tier Clean Food Spectrum to strengthen food safety, transparency and traceability.
Commenting on the summit, Dr. Prithwi Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Khetika, said, "For decades, India's food conversation has focused on producing more. The next phase must focus equally on ensuring that what reaches consumers is safe, transparent and worthy of trust. Bringing together farmers, scientists, retailers, investors and consumer voices on one platform is an important step towards addressing this collectively. This summit marks the beginning of a shared effort to make clean food the norm rather than the exception. That is what our vision of 'Clean Food for All' stands for."
Through keynotes, panel discussions and fireside conversations, the summit explored strategies to scale clean food adoption, strengthen scientific testing and traceability, unlock investment opportunities and address evolving consumer preferences.
Sharing his perspective, Prof. Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, Centre for Management in Agriculture, IIM Ahmedabad, said, "India's transition towards clean food requires a collective effort backed by credible research, scientific standards and greater accountability across the value chain. The summit has created an important platform for academia, industry, policymakers and farmers to exchange ideas and identify practical solutions. Through this collaboration and the India Clean Food Report, we hope to contribute towards building a food ecosystem where safety, transparency and trust become fundamental expectations."
The summit reinforced the need for greater industry collaboration to advance food safety, transparency and consumer trust, reaffirming Khetika Foundation and IIM Ahmedabad’s commitment to making clean food accessible to every Indian household.
The summit featured a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, experts and consumer advocates, including Neville Noronha, former MD & CEO, DMart; Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer); His Grace Gaurang Prabhu, Director, Govardhan Ecovillage, and nutrition educators Vanshika Khurana and Leema Mahajan, among others, who shared insights on India's evolving clean food landscape.
A key highlight was the launch of the India Clean Food Report 2026, jointly developed by Khetika Foundation and IIM Ahmedabad. The report estimates India's clean food market at ₹50,000 crore in FY2025–26, projected to grow at 22–25% CAGR. It introduces an India-specific framework built on four promises—Safe, Honest, Tested and Traceable—supported by six pillars and a four-tier Clean Food Spectrum to strengthen food safety, transparency and traceability.
Commenting on the summit, Dr. Prithwi Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Khetika, said, "For decades, India's food conversation has focused on producing more. The next phase must focus equally on ensuring that what reaches consumers is safe, transparent and worthy of trust. Bringing together farmers, scientists, retailers, investors and consumer voices on one platform is an important step towards addressing this collectively. This summit marks the beginning of a shared effort to make clean food the norm rather than the exception. That is what our vision of 'Clean Food for All' stands for."
Through keynotes, panel discussions and fireside conversations, the summit explored strategies to scale clean food adoption, strengthen scientific testing and traceability, unlock investment opportunities and address evolving consumer preferences.
Sharing his perspective, Prof. Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, Centre for Management in Agriculture, IIM Ahmedabad, said, "India's transition towards clean food requires a collective effort backed by credible research, scientific standards and greater accountability across the value chain. The summit has created an important platform for academia, industry, policymakers and farmers to exchange ideas and identify practical solutions. Through this collaboration and the India Clean Food Report, we hope to contribute towards building a food ecosystem where safety, transparency and trust become fundamental expectations."
The summit reinforced the need for greater industry collaboration to advance food safety, transparency and consumer trust, reaffirming Khetika Foundation and IIM Ahmedabad’s commitment to making clean food accessible to every Indian household.
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