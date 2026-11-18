QFC DIGITAL ASSETS LAB WELCOMES APEX DIGITAL 3.0 TO ADVANCE FUND TOKENISATION IN QATAR
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) 18 November 2026, Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has welcomed Apex Digital, the digital assets business of Apex Group, as a participant in the QFC Digital Assets Lab. Drawing on its global fund servicing expertise and tokenisation capabilities, Apex Digital will develop fund tokenisation use cases in Qatar under the QFC Digital Assets Framework.
Fund tokenisation is emerging as one of the most compelling institutional applications of digital assets, with the potential to transform how investment funds are managed, distributed and accessed. Tokenising funds can streamline administration, reduce costs and improve transparency, while enabling faster settlement and broader access for eligible investors.
Apex Digital brings global experience to support Qatar’s digital asset ecosystem, drawing on Apex Group’s work on tokenised fund initiatives involving leading global asset managers and financial institutions. Its offering spans digital transfer agency, tokenisation technology and fund administration to help local market participants structure tokenised funds, streamline investor onboarding and develop digital distribution models. Through the Lab, Apex Digital will work with financial institutions and asset managers to apply this experience to practical fund tokenisation use cases in Qatar.
Commenting on Apex Digital’s participation in the Lab Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO, QFC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Apex Digital to the Digital Assets Lab. Its expertise in fund administration and tokenisation will bring an important industry perspective to our efforts to translate emerging technologies into commercially relevant financial solutions. This development supports our ambition to develop a sophisticated digital asset ecosystem and a meaningful step towards advancing Qatar’s financial market infrastructure.”
Mr. Emad Khan, CFA, Country Head – Qatar, Apex Group, added: “Apex Group services more than $3.5 trillion in assets globally, giving us the scale and expertise to support the next generation of asset servicing and distribution. The development of a clear and progressive regulatory framework is critical to enabling institutional adoption of digital assets and tokenisation. The QFC is creating an environment that gives international financial institutions the confidence to engage, innovate and contribute their global expertise. Through Apex Digital 3.0 and our participation in the QFC Digital Assets Lab, we are pleased to support Qatar’s ambition to build a trusted and internationally connected digital asset ecosystem.
Apex Group’s new regional office on Lusail Boulevard and strategic partnership with Invest Qatar further deepen its presence in Qatar and support the continued development of the country’s digital assets sector, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan.
Fund tokenisation is emerging as one of the most compelling institutional applications of digital assets, with the potential to transform how investment funds are managed, distributed and accessed. Tokenising funds can streamline administration, reduce costs and improve transparency, while enabling faster settlement and broader access for eligible investors.
Apex Digital brings global experience to support Qatar’s digital asset ecosystem, drawing on Apex Group’s work on tokenised fund initiatives involving leading global asset managers and financial institutions. Its offering spans digital transfer agency, tokenisation technology and fund administration to help local market participants structure tokenised funds, streamline investor onboarding and develop digital distribution models. Through the Lab, Apex Digital will work with financial institutions and asset managers to apply this experience to practical fund tokenisation use cases in Qatar.
Commenting on Apex Digital’s participation in the Lab Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO, QFC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Apex Digital to the Digital Assets Lab. Its expertise in fund administration and tokenisation will bring an important industry perspective to our efforts to translate emerging technologies into commercially relevant financial solutions. This development supports our ambition to develop a sophisticated digital asset ecosystem and a meaningful step towards advancing Qatar’s financial market infrastructure.”
Mr. Emad Khan, CFA, Country Head – Qatar, Apex Group, added: “Apex Group services more than $3.5 trillion in assets globally, giving us the scale and expertise to support the next generation of asset servicing and distribution. The development of a clear and progressive regulatory framework is critical to enabling institutional adoption of digital assets and tokenisation. The QFC is creating an environment that gives international financial institutions the confidence to engage, innovate and contribute their global expertise. Through Apex Digital 3.0 and our participation in the QFC Digital Assets Lab, we are pleased to support Qatar’s ambition to build a trusted and internationally connected digital asset ecosystem.
Apex Group’s new regional office on Lusail Boulevard and strategic partnership with Invest Qatar further deepen its presence in Qatar and support the continued development of the country’s digital assets sector, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan.
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