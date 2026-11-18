MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and British mining technology company Weir Minerals discussed expanding cooperation in the country's mining sector, focusing on technology adoption, production efficiency and potential investment opportunities at a meeting in Tashkent on Wednesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place during a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, and representatives of Weir Minerals.

The meeting was attended by British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Timothy Smart, Weir Minerals Regional Managing Director Rajen Govender, and other company representatives.

The participants reviewed Uzbekistan's mining industry development priorities, upcoming investment plans and opportunities to expand cooperation with international partners.

Particular attention was given to Weir Minerals' potential engagement with Uzbek mining companies, including the introduction of advanced technological solutions to improve production capacity and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the application of innovative technologies to make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable, as well as potential areas for further cooperation.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's efforts to attract international technology providers and expertise to modernize its mining industry and improve the efficiency of mineral extraction and processing operations.

Weir Minerals is the mining technology division of UK-based engineering group The Weir Group. The company supplies equipment, engineering solutions and digital technologies for mineral extraction and processing, including slurry pumps, crushers, screens, hydrocyclones, valves and dewatering systems. Its solutions are designed to improve mining productivity, reduce energy and water consumption, and increase operational efficiency. The Weir Group employs approximately 12,000 people and operates in more than 50 countries. In 2025, the group reported revenue of approximately £2.6 billion.