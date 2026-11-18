(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended October 31, 2026:

October (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026

2025

Change Net premiums written $ 7,079 $ 7,002 1 % Net premiums earned $ 7,166 $ 7,078 1 % Net income $ 828 $ 846 (2 ) % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.43 $ 1.44 (1 ) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 94 $ 57 65 % Combined ratio 91.2 89.7 1.5 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 580.0 588.1 (1 ) %





October 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2026 2025 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 11,369 10,720 6 Direct – auto 16,846 15,802 7 Special lines 7,397 6,996 6 Property 3,660 3,660 0 Total Personal Lines 39,272 37,178 6 Commercial Lines 1,260 1,201 5 Total 40,532 38,379 6



See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the“Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is a leading seller of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers in the United States.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Julianna Paterra, CFA

(719) 432-2509

...

The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143



Download PDF: Progressive October 2026 Complete Earnings Release