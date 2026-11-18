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TransUnion Consumer Pulse study uncovers this year's top holiday shopping trends

Thanksgiving and Black Friday in-store shopping gains ground as online still leads Almost two in three consumers would consider opening a store credit card for a discount

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Z is lighting up this year's holiday season, with the brightest outlook on household finances and the most upbeat shopping plans. TransUnion's (NYSE: TRU) Q4 2026 Consumer Pulse study found that nearly seven in 10 (68%) Gen Z consumers feel optimistic about their household finances over the next 12 months, up from 63% a year ago and well above the 55% average across all generations. Gen Z consumers are also the most positive about their holiday spending, with 71% planning to spend the same as or more than last year, far exceeding the 58% overall average. Most consumers from every generation plan to hold steady or spend more on key holiday shopping categories such as electronics, gift cards and toys. But Gen Z stands apart, with more shoppers planning to increase spending than cut back in every category except jewelry and watches. “Gen Z is stepping into the spotlight this holiday season with unmatched financial confidence and a clear willingness to spend. That's welcome news for retailers heading into the busiest shopping weeks of the year,” said Charlie Wise, senior vice president and head of global research and consulting at TransUnion.“Credit cards remain the go-to payment option this holiday season, with four in 10 shoppers naming them their preferred payment method, more than any other type. Gen Z, which traditionally lags in credit card use relative to older generations, is also expecting to use them at a higher rate this season.” Shoppers may lean more on credit cards as spending climbs. Overall, one in three consumers (33%) plan to spend more than $500 on holiday shopping this year, up from 31% in 2025. Growing Number of Consumers Expect to Spend More than $500 This Holiday Shopping Season

How much do you plan on spending this holiday shopping season? Overall Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby Boomers

Comparing 2026 and 2025

'26

'25

'26

'25

'26

'25

'26

'25

'26

'25

More than $250 59 % 58% 53 % 46% 61 % 64% 60 % 63% 59 % 54%

More than $500

33 %

31%

22 %

20%

33 %

34%

34 %

33%

35 %

30%



Thanksgiving week will likely mark the peak of holiday shopping. Online shopping on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday tops consumers' plans at 43%, up from 41% one year ago. In-person shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday ranks second, climbing to 36% from 33% in 2025.

Credit Cards Stay in Demand This Holiday Season

Credit cards reign as consumers' credit product of choice. Approximately 178 million U.S. consumers held at least one active credit card at the end of Q3 2026 – up 3.2 million from a year earlier, according to TransUnion's latest Credit Industry Insights Report. Consumers also continue to manage their credit card payments relatively well, with the serious balance-level delinquency rate standing at 1.99% at the end of Q3 2026, down marginally from 2.05% one year prior.

That repayment stability could drive more card openings this holiday season. Nearly two in three consumers (64%) would consider opening a store credit card for a discount on their purchase at checkout. On average, shoppers cited that a discount of approximately $111 would be sufficient incentive to do so.

Among consumers receptive to opening a store credit card, a $100-$149 discount was the most popular threshold (20%), followed by $50-$99 (18%). At the extremes, 9% would open a credit card for less than $25 in savings, while another 9% would need to see $500 or more in savings.“For many shoppers, it takes around $100 in savings to open a new card at checkout. Retailers that meet that threshold could win new cardholders this season, and consumers who pay on time can come out ahead,” added Wise.

Optimism Holds Despite Affordability Pressures

As most Americans remain optimistic about their future finances, many feel squeezed by everyday costs. When asked to assess the relative affordability of different purchase categories, gasoline tops the list with 53% of consumers calling it unaffordable and only 28% saying it is at least somewhat affordable. This 25-point gap between unaffordable and affordable is the widest in the study. Car purchases (49% unaffordable; 23-point gap), dining out, takeout and meal delivery (48%; 14-point gap) and travel costs such as airfare, hotel and car rentals (46%; 14-point gap) round out the least affordable categories.

Overall, inflation for everyday goods remains the primary financial worry for most households. Half of consumers (50%) rank it as their top concern, up from 47% last year and far ahead of housing prices (12%) and a recession (11%). Interest rates rank just sixth at 6%, even as they've climbed in recent months.

“Inflation has weighed heavily on consumers for the last five years, but they've proven remarkably resilient, tackling these economic challenges head-on. A steady job market is a major reason for that perseverance. Even as prices climb, most consumers are getting by and finding ways to manage their household finances as long as they're employed. That staying power sets the stage for an optimistic 2026 holiday shopping season,” concluded Wise.

TransUnion's Consumer Pulse study surveyed 3,000 U.S. consumers 18 years of age and older between Oct. 1-12, 2026. To view the complete Q4 2026 Consumer Pulse study, click here. Shoppers weighing a new credit card this season can monitor their credit and compare personalized offers for free with TransUnion Credit Essentials.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

Contact Dave Blumberg Email ... Telephone 312-972-6646



